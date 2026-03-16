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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

NEXEN Tyre launches N'BLUE S in Australian market

March 16, 2026 | 11:12
(0) user say
The South Korean tire manufacturer introduced its performance product line targeting Australian drivers seeking premium handling characteristics.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXEN TYRE, a leading global tyre manufacturer, announced the launch of its high-performance summer tyre the N'BLUE S in Australia, as it accelerates its expansion in the global replacement (RE) market. Following its success in the European market, the company is now introducing this proven product to Australia to diversify its premium portfolio and support long-term growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

NEXEN TYRE's launch of the N'BLUE S in Australia is part of the company's premium global expansion strategy. Optimised for Australia's diverse driving conditions, the N'BLUE S delivers exceptional stability on wet roads and superior efficiency in everyday driving. This launch marks a significant step forward in the company's plan to diversify its regional portfolio and meet the structural demand for high-quality summer tyres in the Asia-Pacific region.

The N'BLUE S is a high-performance summer tyre designed with an optimised contact patch structure that reduces rolling resistance for better efficiency and improved handling. It is made from a multifunctional compound with evenly dispersed materials to enhance wet grip, ensuring stable driving on wet roads.

The newly launched N'BLUE S also carries NEXEN TYRE's proprietary EV ROOT mark. This designation is granted to products engineered to deliver optimal performance across internal combustion engine, hybrid, and electric vehicles. As electrification accelerates globally, the company expects to broaden its sales base by offering a single product suitable for vehicles across diverse powertrains.

The N'BLUE S's performance has already been proven in both the European replacement market and original equipment (OE) sales. It has been supplied as OE for European models as well as electric vehicles such as the Hyundai Casper EV, Kia Niro and PV5. NEXEN TYRE aims to build on the product's proven competitiveness with global automakers by expanding consumer touchpoints through broader penetration into the replacement market.

NEXEN TYRE is strengthening its presence in Australia by enhancing both its logistics infrastructure and its retail competitiveness. With the opening of a new warehouse in Rocklea, Queensland in 2025, the company now operates three dedicated logistics hubs across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. This has enabled significantly shorter lead times and superior inventory responsiveness for NEXEN TYRE's partners nationwide. As part of its continued investment in the Australian market, the company is also planning to establish a new warehouse in Western Australia later this year further enhancing its nationwide distribution efficiency.

Starting in 2026, NEXEN TYRE AUSTRALIA plans to roll out its global retail branding program, the Nexen Point Dealer Program, nationwide. This will unify external signage, in-store interiors and merchandising guidelines to ensure a consistent brand experience. By integrating its three logistics hubs with a unified distribution and branding strategy, NEXEN TYRE aims to accelerate its growth in the local RE tyre market.

"The launch of the N'BLUE S in Australia reflects our commitment to delivering high-performance summer tyres across the Asia-Pacific region," said John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim, CEO of NEXEN TYRE. "With our strengthened local logistics and retail network, we will continue to expand our presence and enhance our competitive edge in the Australian replacement market."

For more information, please visit https://newsroom.nexentire.com/

By PR Newswire

NEXEN TYRE

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TagTag:
Nexen Tyre N'BLUE S Australian Market

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