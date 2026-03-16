Subang Jaya Medical Centre ranks in Newsweek's top 250 hospitals globally

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) has been named among the Top 250 hospitals globally and top 10 regionally in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2026, placing it among a select group of leading hospitals worldwide. The recognition highlights SJMC's commitment to international standards of clinical care and patient outcomes, further strengthening its position as one of Malaysia's Top 3 private hospitals for three consecutive years.

Bryan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of SJMC and Regional Chief Executive Officer of Asia OneHealthcare, said the achievement reflects the collective effort of its clinical and operational teams. "Being named among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals Top 250 is a proud moment for all of us at SJMC. It reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to deliver world-class expertise every day."

"This recognition is not about a single milestone. It represents years of building strong clinical foundations, investing in advanced technology, and nurturing a culture where patients remain at the heart of every decision," he added.

The annual ranking by Newsweek, conducted in collaboration with global data research firm Statista, evaluates more than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries. The assessment is based on recommendations from medical experts worldwide, patient experience data, hospital quality metrics, and Statista's Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) assessment.

SJMC's inclusion in the 2026 Top 250 builds on a series of international accolades in recent years, reflecting consistent performance across specialties and service quality. The hospital has been listed among Newsweek's Asia's Top Private Hospitals and ranked Top 1 in Asia for Hip Surgery and Replacement for two consecutive years. It also retained its position as Malaysia's most listed hospital in Newsweek's Asia Pacific 2025 rankings.

These global recognitions follow SJMC's endorsement as one of only four Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals 2025 by the Ministry of Health Malaysia, highlighting the hospital's growing role in representing Malaysia in regional and international healthcare. In line with the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, SJMC continues to contribute to the country's reputation as a preferred destination for high quality medical treatment and recovery. The hospital receives patients from across Asia Pacific and beyond, supported by its multidisciplinary expertise and comprehensive care.

Complementing these achievements, SJMC continues to uphold rigorous quality and safety standards. It is the first hospital in Asia Pacific to hold four Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) Centre of Excellence certifications in Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology and Paediatric services, in addition to its three Joint Commission International (JCI) and six Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) accreditations.

Bryan Lin added, "As a Malaysian hospital recognised on a global platform, we see this as both an honour and a responsibility. We will continue to strengthen our specialised services, including building a highly experienced, multidisciplinary neurology and neurosurgery team to advance complex brain care and ensure patients receive treatment aligned with global benchmarks."

With more than four decades of experience, SJMC remains committed to expanding medical excellence and advancing innovation to further elevate person-centred care, while supporting Malaysia's healthcare goals.

For more information, visit https://subangjayamedicalcentre.com/.