Bangkok Debuts World’s First Upper House Branded Residences

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 October 2025 - City Dynamic, a joint venture between City Realty and Swire Properties, and Swire Hotels proudly announce a strategic partnership to bring the internationally acclaimed Upper House brand to Bangkok. This collaboration introduces Upper House Residences Bangkok, the world's first Upper House branded residences, and The Wireless Residences by Upper House, extending the brand's renowned hospitality to residential living. These two ultra-luxury freehold residential towers, situated on Bangkok's prestigious Wireless Road, offer panoramic views of Lumphini Park and Benjakitti Park, while being steps away from the city's premier shopping destinations, five-star hotels, international schools, and embassies.



This landmark project presents world-class design and hospitality together with a commitment to sustainability, setting a new benchmark for premium living in Southeast Asia. With construction commencing in April 2025 and completion expected by 2030, these high-quality residences represent a significant milestone for Bangkok's luxury property market.



Upper House is a collection of refined, highly individual properties managed by Swire Hotels, renowned for their distinctive designs and exceptional service. The brand's flagship property, Upper House Hong Kong, was ranked among the top five hotels in The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2023 and 2024, and was awarded a coveted Two Keys rating in the inaugural global MICHELIN Keys selection in 2025. The Houses in Chengdu and Shanghai have each been awarded One MICHELIN Key. With six hotels currently operating across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the United States, and five additional hotels under development in the Chinese Mainland and Japan, Swire Hotels continues to expand its presence in the region.



Casey Au, Co-Managing Director, City Dynamic, said, "In unveiling the world's first-ever Upper House Branded Residences, we are proud to place Bangkok at the forefront of global luxury living. This pioneering partnership combines Upper House's iconic identity with City Dynamic's vision to create timeless and transformative living spaces that can be enjoyed for generations. We are excited to draw on the understated luxury and commitment to excellence that has made the Upper House so successful, to set a new benchmark for branded residences in Bangkok."



Thomas Woolsey, Co-Managing Director, City Dynamic, added, "Our partnership with Swire Hotels provides additional appeal to Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House in addition to its prestigious location on Wireless Road and the rare opportunity for freehold ownership at Bangkok's most coveted address. Following acclaimed residential developments such as OPUS Hong Kong and EDEN Singapore, this exciting development offers buyers the chance to own the next masterpiece in Swire Properties' collection of landmark residences."



Toby Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Swire Hotels, said, "Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House herald an exciting new chapter in Upper House's remarkable story, bringing world-renowned design and luxury hospitality to residential living. This milestone venture in Southeast Asia sets the stage for future business expansion, driven by a clear vision as the group extends its presence across international markets."



Located on Wireless Road, in the heart of Bangkok's business district, Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House integrate wellness and sustainability with timeless design, brought to life through a collaboration with world-class design partners to deliver an exceptional living experience. The architecture, shaped by Foster + Partners through F&P (Thailand) Ltd., focuses on proportion, light, and orientation, while PLandscape creates gardens and sky terraces to bring nature into daily life.



The two projects are distinguished by their interior design approach. Upper House Residences Bangkok, a 52-storey tower comprising 156 units, offers an immersive brand experience. From its interior design to the full-suite of amenities and wellness programmes available for residents, it represents a complete expression of the Upper House brand. Interiors by BAR Studio blend warmth, texture, and everyday comfort with hospitality-inspired design, while wellness facilities, created in collaboration with global wellness specialist GOCO, deliver a holistic living experience. The Wireless Residences by Upper House, a 71-storey tower with 239 units, is designed by PIA Interior, incorporating local context and functional elements. The Wireless Residences also feature front-of-house services managed by Upper House, ensuring residents experience the brand's signature hospitality.

