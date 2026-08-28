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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ATFX extends trading cup registration for 210,000 dollar prize

August 28, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
Brokerage ATFX extended registration for its global trading tournament until 14 September 2026, opening competition for a 210,000 US dollar prize pool across international markets.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 August 2026 – ATFX World Trading Cup is under way, bringing together new and existing ATFX clients from around the world to compete for a USD 210,000 cash prize pool. Eligible traders can register through the Client Portal until 14 September 2026, giving them time to join the competition as it progresses through its regional stages towards the World Finals.

ATFX World Trading Cup offers traders worldwide the opportunity to compete for a USD 210,000 prize pool

Under the theme, "Fight for Your Region. Trade for the Crown.", ATFX World Trading Cup puts trading performance at the centre of the trading competition. Traders compete across multiple stages, with rankings determined by Profit % Return. This approach rewards strategic growth rather than the size of a trader's starting capital, helping to create a more level basis for competition.

To take part, traders must open a live trading account, complete verification, and register through the Client Portal with the required minimum deposit. Tournament is open to eligible new and existing ATFX clients who want to test their skills against traders from their regions and beyond.

ATFX World Trading Cup runs across three stages: Regional Qualifiers from 17 August to 2 October, Regional Finals from 14 October to 13 November, and World Finals in December 2026. Each stage raises the stakes as participants compete for progression to the World Finals.

The journey culminates in a live finale in Hong Kong, where the elite Top 3 from each region will win an all-expenses-paid trip to compete against the best of the best. The ultimate World Champion will claim a USD 100,000 grand prize, with an additional USD 60,000 distributed among the finalists.

Eligible traders can register for ATFX World Trading Cup until 14 September 2026. Full terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria, are available at https://www.atfx.com/en/promotions/world-trading-cup.

https://www.atfx.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ATFX

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
ATFX Trading Cup Registration ATFX World Trading Global Trading Tournament

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