ASEAN’s Largest Japanese F&B Exhibition 2025: Thirteenth Edition Serves Fresh Trends

October 09, 2025 | 15:00
Five hundred exhibitors showcase sake to wagyu, handing food blogs Japanese F&B exhibition keywords and tasting calendar.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2025 - Food Japan 2025, ASEAN's premier exhibition for Japanese food and beverage (F&B) products, technology, and services, opened today for its 13th edition. The event continues to serve as a vital platform for celebrating Japan's culinary heritage, spotlighting cutting-edge innovations, and fostering business partnerships across the region.

This year, 153 exhibitors from 35 prefectures and Singapore are participating, with special pavilions featuring Aomori, All-Japan Soy Sauce pavilion, Chiba, Fukuoka, Himeji, Kanagawa, Shimane (Sakai Port Pavilion), Saitama, Sake & Spirits , Tokyo. Visitors can discover a wide spectrum of offerings from halal-certified and gluten-free products to health-conscious, plant-based options and eco-friendly packaging reflecting global trends in sustainability and consumer wellness.

Beyond product showcases, the exhibition offers interactive tastings, live demonstrations, and B2B business meetings with exhibitors, while masterclasses will also be conducted at the specially designated J-Studio inside the venue. Highlights include a shochu masterclass tailored for industry professionals, as well as a consumer-focused session on Japanese alcoholic beverages on the final day, providing valuable insights for professionals in retail, wholesale, food service, and hospitality sectors.

"We are proud to present an expanded range of new-to-market products, innovative freezing and refrigeration technologies, and curated products and workshops that capture Japan's evolving culinary landscape," said Mr. Masanao Nishida, Director of OJ Events Pte Ltd. "Food Japan 2025 is a unique opportunity to experience the diversity of Japan's regional cultures while building meaningful business connections."

Food Japan 2025 is made possible with the support of the Japan Council of Local Authorities for International Relations (CLAIR), Embassy of Japan in Singapore, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF). The organisers also extend special gratitude to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). We sincerely appreciate your unwavering support since the planning stage.

Marking its 13th successful edition, Food Japan 2025 promises an immersive experience that blends Japan's rich culinary traditions with forward-looking innovations, offering attendees fresh perspectives on the future of the F&B industry.

Food Japan 2025 Information

Opening Hours:
Trade: 16 - 17 October, 10.00am–5.00pm
Trade & General Public: 18 October, 11.00am – 4.30pm
Address: Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Level 4, Hall 405, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec City, Singapore 039593

For more information, please visit: www.oishii-world.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Food Japan Executive Committee

Food Japan Food Japan 2025 Japanese F&B Exhibition ASEAN Premier Exhibition

