Appier powers Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win IDC customer experience award

November 27, 2025 | 11:29
(0) user say
Appier has powered Formosa Optical's AI transformation to win the Special Award for Customer Experience for Asia Pacific at the 2025 IDC Future Enterprise Awards.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2025 – Appier (TSE: 4180) today announced it has helped Formosa Optical, a leading optical retail brand in Taiwan, use its Data Cloud and Personalization Cloud to drive AI- and data-driven customer experience innovation. On the strength of this transformation, Formosa Optical has been named the 2025 Special Award for Customer Experience winner for Asia/Pacific and for Taiwan in the IDC Future Enterprise Awards.

Formosa Optical harnesses Appier’s AI to elevate customer experience, becoming the winner of Special Award for Customer Experience for Asia Pacific in the 2025 IDC Future Enterprise Awards.

Formosa Optical harnesses Appier's AI to elevate customer experience, becoming the winner of Special Award for Customer Experience for Asia Pacific in the 2025 IDC Future Enterprise Awards.

The award, presented by international research firm IDC, recognizes leading companies that leverage innovative strategies and technology to maximize customer value. Now in its ninth year, the program has drawn more than 4,000 unique organizations across 13 markets in Asia Pacific. Formosa Optical stood out as the regional winner, setting a new benchmark for AI-driven digital transformation in the optical retail sector.

In recent years, Formosa Optical has accelerated its digital innovation agenda, launching a mobile app, AI-powered personalization, CRM enhancements, e-commerce services and AR try-on features, growing its membership to more than 4 million. As Formosa Optical’s AI transformation partner for over six years, Appier implemented a Customer Data Platform (CDP) in 2024 to unify its online and offline data, create customer-centric profiles, and enable AI-driven segmentation and behavior prediction. Together with Appier’s personalization platform, this foundation elevates customer engagement and experience across channels.

This transformation enables Formosa Optical to strengthen digital engagement while maintaining its professional optometry services and advanced in-store equipment. As some eyewear products require eye exams or in-store fitting, seamlessly integrating online and offline channels is essential to a complete customer experience. By leveraging Appier’s data and AI, Formosa Optical has amplified its OMO strategy, optimizing the journey from eyewear selection to eye care and enabling real-time personalized engagement that deepens brand affinity, particularly among younger consumers.

"Formosa Optical stood out for its ability to operationalize customer-centric innovation at scale. Its use of AI and data to unify online and offline experiences goes beyond personalization — it redefines how physical retail can compete in a digital economy. The project demonstrates how a clear data strategy can deliver measurable business growth while elevating customer trust and engagement," said Abhishek Kumar, Associate Research Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

With Appier’s customer data platform, Formosa Optical has consolidated cross-channel data and removed silos, giving its marketing team real-time visibility into customer attributes, preferences, and behavioral trends. This allows the team to independently launch personalized campaigns and shorten campaign workflows from seven days to just one—a sevenfold efficiency gain. Integrated with Appier’s personalization platform, the solution delivers personalized product recommendations across the brand’s app, website, email and SMS.

Each interaction is now more predictive, relevant and consistent, driving higher repurchase rates and average order value and strengthening overall customer lifetime value. For example, automated re-engagement journeys for contact lens users send timely online reminders that successfully prompt in-store purchases within seven days. Appier’s AI recommendation models also help customers quickly discover bestselling and relevant products, boosting conversion on Formosa Optical’s e-commerce platform, EYESmart.

Looking ahead, Formosa Optical will continue deepening its collaboration with Appier to explore new AI applications in customer experience innovation. As Appier upgrades its full product suite with Agentic AI—powered by autonomous, adaptive, and collaborative AI Agents—brands will be able to unlock actionable customer insights faster. This advancement will also further accelerate Formosa Optical’s digital innovation and fuel its growth momentum, delivering smarter and more efficient omnichannel experiences.

https://www.appier.com/en/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Appier

Appier Customer Experience Innovation DataDriven Customer Experience Digital Innovation Agenda Formosa Optical

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

Vingroup builds Vietnam's future by pursuing the hard path

