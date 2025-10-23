Corporate

Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

October 23, 2025 | 15:51
(0) user say
Amcor plc will announce its First Quarter 2026 results for the three months ended 30 September 2025 after the US market closes on Wednesday 5 November 2025.

ZURICH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2026 results for the three months ended 30 September 2025 after the US market closes on Wednesday 5 November 2025.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 5 November 2025 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday 6 November 2025. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA: 800 715 9871 (toll-free)

646 307 1963 (local)

Australia: 1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 6121370

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

Those wishing to pre-register and access the webcast can do so following this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/318817177

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I YouTube

By PR Newswire

Amcor

Amcor First Quarter 2026 Amcor plc US market

