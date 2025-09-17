Corporate

AlphaMove Malaysia China MoU 2025: Deep Tech Smart City Push

September 17, 2025 | 15:33
(0) user say
AI traffic and EV charging pilots in Fujian aim for one billion RM pipeline, feeding blogs Malaysia China tech partnership keywords on tap.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - AlphaMove, a Malaysian blockchain startup building a public, permissionless ecosystem for Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, has signed a Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Guangxi Research Department, under the Nanning Provincial Government of China. The signing took place during the 3rd Forum on China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Cooperation, underscoring how Malaysia and China are working together to accelerate breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and smart city development.

The agreement establishes a long-term partnership to develop a trusted, compliant, and interoperable blockchain ecosystem enhanced by AI capabilities. AlphaMove and Guangxi Research Department will jointly explore applications in asset pricing, risk management, and regulatory monitoring, while applying blockchain to tokenized real-world assets such as real estate, private credit, corporate equity and more. The partnership also calls for the setting up of AI and Blockchain research laboratories in both Nanning (capital city in Guangxi, China) and Kuala Lumpur, creating cross-border innovation hubs that strengthen China–Malaysia and wider ASEAN digital cooperation.

The Forum also featured the announcement of a forthcoming research paper on AI and blockchain interoperability, reinforcing China's ambition to shape global standards for emerging technologies. By placing blockchain at the heart of smart city infrastructure, the collaboration demonstrates how government-linked research in China and innovative startups from Malaysia can work hand-in-hand to drive digital transformation.

"This partnership is a milestone in the collaboration between Malaysia and China in advancing high-tech economies. Together, we are building the foundation for interoperable, compliant, and future-ready smart city solutions that will benefit communities across ASEAN," said Kingsley Tan, CEO of AlphaMove.

This partnership highlights China's role as a pioneer in smart city innovation while also showcasing how Malaysia's startup ecosystem is contributing to ASEAN's digital future. By uniting China's government-backed research with Malaysia's entrepreneurial drive, the partnership sets the stage for transformative applications in healthcare, finance, and urban development, supporting the shared vision of a digitally interconnected ASEAN region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AlphaMove

