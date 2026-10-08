Allnex updates executive structure to accelerate corporate growth

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – allnex is evolving its leadership team and business structure to accelerate the next phase of growth, bringing technology, commercial and organizational leadership closer together.





Effective January 1, 2027, the new structure will strengthen allnex's focus on three priorities: turning customer needs into innovation, creating one integrated global commercial organization, and building the capabilities needed to execute for the long term.



"allnex has a strong foundation, exceptional talent, and significant opportunities ahead. The new leadership team we are building brings together deep expertise in technology, commercial excellence, and organizational transformation. Together, we will strengthen our customer partnerships, accelerate innovation, and create sustainable growth for allnex in the years to come", says Anish K. Taneja, Chief Executive Officer of allnex.



Driving the Future Through Innovation: Ruben Mannien Appointed Chief Technology Officer



To further strengthen the connection between technology leadership, market opportunities, and long-term business strategy, allnex is establishing the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as a core position within its Management Team.



Effective January 1, 2027, Ruben Mannien will assume the role of CTO, leading Corporate Strategy, Sustainability and Innovation, including key growth areas focused on opportunities that create future value for allnex.



"Ruben's ability to connect customer needs, business strategy, and innovation makes him uniquely qualified for this role," said Anish K. Taneja. "His leadership will help accelerate the commercialization of innovation and ensure that allnex remains at the forefront of technologies shaping the future of our industry."



Creating One Global Commercial Organization: Mark Perbaums Appointed Chief Commercial Officer



Effective October 1, 2026, Mark Perbaums will join allnex as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



Mark joins allnex from Johnson Matthey, where he most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for Clean Air.



As CCO, Mark will bring together all global commercial activities under a single leadership structure, including Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Technical Service, Product Management, Regional Commercial Organizations, and Global Key Account Management. The Coating Resins, Additives, and Composites businesses will be aligned within this organization, creating a more connected and customer-centric commercial model.



His mission will be to strengthen customer intimacy, create a consistent customer experience across regions and businesses, accelerate decision-making, and unlock growth opportunities through closer collaboration across the global commercial organization.



"Mark brings extensive international experience in commercial leadership," says Anish K. Taneja. "His leadership will help us further strengthen customer relationships, unlock new business opportunities, and deliver the consistent customer experience around the globe. Mark will help allnex to unleash its full growth potential and bring the voice of the customer to everyone in our company."



Building the Organization of Tomorrow: Maria Roettger Appointed Chief Administrative Officer



Effective January 1, 2027, Maria Roettger will join allnex as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).



In this newly created role, Maria will lead Human Resources, Communications, Legal & Compliance, Information Technology, GBS, the Transformation Office and the Process Center of Excellence, bringing together the critical functions that enable organizational effectiveness and long-term performance.



Maria joins allnex from Michelin, where she currently serves as President & CEO of Michelin Europe North.



Throughout her career, she has held senior leadership positions across both business and human resources disciplines, leading large-scale organizations through growth, change, and transformation.



"Maria will play a key role in shaping the culture, talent, and capabilities required to support allnex's long-term growth ambitions, ensuring the organization remains agile, customer-focused, and ready for future opportunities", said Anish K. Taneja.



Experienced Leadership Continues to Provide Stability and Execution Excellence



The following Management Team responsibilities will remain unchanged:



Duncan Taylor, Chief Financial Officer



Duncan Taylor will continue to lead Finance, Treasury, Tax, Controlling, Accounting & General Ledger, M&A activities and Internal Audit.



Lauri Wogschin, Chief Procurement Officer



Lauri Wogschin will continue to lead Procurement and Supply Chain.



Herman Vos, Chief Operating Officer



Herman Vos will continue to lead Manufacturing, Engineering, Quality, and Safety, Health & Environment (SHE).



Positioned to Lead the Next Chapter of Growth



Anish K. Taneja, Chief Executive Officer of allnex concludes, "The future of allnex will be defined by how effectively we serve our customers, innovate ahead of market needs, and execute with excellence. This team gives us the leadership, experience, and ambition to do exactly that. Together we will drive profitable growth, customer satisfaction and employee engagement to the next level while writing the next chapter of allnex success story."



The new Management Team structure will become fully effective on January 1, 2027.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information, visit our website: https://allnex.com/en