Allianz Worldwide Partners Japan rebrands under Allianz name

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to simplify its branding and enhance the customer experience, Allianz Worldwide Partners (AWP) Japan has announced changes to its branding and company name.

This includes a change of corporate brand from AWP Japan to Allianz Partners Japan, a refreshed logo, and a renewed focus on the globally recognized Allianz brand, ranked as the world's #1 insurance brand and #27 among the Best Global Brands by Interbrand in 2025.

The Allianz brand continues to grow year-on-year, reaching a brand value of $28.2 billion in 2025. This simplification aligns with Allianz's global "One Brand Strategy," which aims to create a seamless and intuitive experience for customers across its markets.

Tomokazu Kaneko, Managing Director of Allianz Partners Japan, commented: "Allianz Partners is dedicated to evolving alongside our customers and partners, ensuring that we deliver the best possible experience. By streamlining our commercial brands as part of the Allianz One Brand Strategy, we strategically position Allianz Partners Japan closer to a brand synonymous with performance, excellence, confidence, and trust. At the same time, this simplified structure will make it easier and more intuitive for our customers, many of whom already know our products simply as 'Allianz'. This change is a testament to our focus on putting customers and partners at the heart of everything we do. With this new look and branding, our commitment to delivering peace of mind to our customers around the world remains as strong as ever."

With this new identity, Allianz Partners Japan is poised to continue delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, ensuring that customers and partners experience the full strength of the Allianz brand.

For more information, please visit: www.allianz-partners.com