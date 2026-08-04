Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ICE to acquire MarketAxess in $6 billion deal

August 04, 2026 | 14:30
(0) user say
Intercontinental Exchange agreed to acquire MarketAxess in a $6 billion deal, according to an NYSE pre-market advisory issued directly from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 3rd

  • Investors are tracking new developments in the Middle East after President Trump said negotiations with Iran will begin today.
    • As of 8 AM ET, OCE Brent Crude is trading at $83 a barrel.
  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) announced an agreement to acquire MarketAxess, an electronic trading platform for global institutional fixed income markets.
  • Revel CEO Scott Morton will join NYSE Live to break down how the company is utilizing its recent Series B funding round.
  • IMC Rare Earths (NYSE American: IMC) CEO Frank Scolaro explained why now was the perfect time to take his company public.
    • Shares of IMC rose by 5.9% during Friday's session.

Opening Bell
Forbes celebrates the 2026 World's Most Influential CMOs

Closing Bell
Winners Circle Project celebrates its 8th year

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MarketAxess Intercontinental Exchange NYSE premarket

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Yellow.ai to go public via $550m Bluerock merger

Yellow.ai to go public via $550m Bluerock merger

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Yellow.ai to go public via $550m Bluerock merger

Yellow.ai to go public via $550m Bluerock merger

ICE to acquire MarketAxess in $6 billion deal

ICE to acquire MarketAxess in $6 billion deal

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Banyan Tree opens Mount Emei resort near UNESCO site

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

Hisense launches PX4 Pro TriChroma Laser Cinema

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020