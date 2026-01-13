Corporate

Alamar Launches New Alzheimer's Biomarker Detection Assay

January 13, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
The biotechnology company introduces its blood-based testing solution for Alzheimer's disease research, offering researchers an advanced tool to detect multiple biomarkers simultaneously through the NULISAqpcr platform.

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. ("Alamar"), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of its Research Use Only (RUO) NULISAqpcr™ AD 5-plex Assay. This innovative solution enables simultaneous quantitative measurement of five critical blood-based biomarkers relevant to the Alzheimer's Association recommended guidelines: brain-derived phosphorylated tau 217 (BD-pTau217), neurofilament light chain (NfL), amyloid-beta 42 (Aβ42), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and APOE4 (carrier status), all from a single blood or plasma sample.

The NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay consolidates key biomarkers into a single multiplexed format, delivering unmatched sensitivity, specificity, and ease of use. By incorporating BD-pTau217, Aβ42, NfL, and GFAP, the assay enables robust monitoring of amyloid and tau pathology, neurodegeneration, and inflammation, while accurately determining APOE4 carrier status—the strongest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Together, these capabilities create a powerful tool for both translational and clinical research, and its relevance extends beyond Alzheimer's disease to other neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders.

"The launch of the NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay marks a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver precision proteomics solutions for neurodegenerative disease," said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Alamar. "By combining these critical protein targets into a single assay with a streamlined workflow, we are empowering the neuroscience community to advance screening, early detection and precision diagnoses for Alzheimer's disease."

"Blood-based biomarkers are redefining Alzheimer's research, providing an accurate, cheaper and more accessible means of establishing early diagnosis and aiding determination of eligibility for therapies," said Dr. Steven Williams, chief scientific officer of Alamar. "Traditional single-plex assays can measure these biomarkers individually, but require multiple tests to provide a comprehensive view of the disease. With NULISA™ it is now possible to measure multiple Alzheimer's-related proteins in blood, each offering unique insights into the underlying pathophysiology."

Alamar is dedicated to collaborating with researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to unlock precision proteomics and improve outcomes for patients affected by Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay is available today as a service through our Technology Access Program.

For more information about the NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay and Alamar's full portfolio of precision proteomic solutions, visit www.alamarbio.com.

By PR Newswire

Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Tag:
Alamar Alzheimer

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

