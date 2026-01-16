Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AirMed World Congress 2026 Convenes in Munich

January 16, 2026 | 13:35
(0) user say
The leading international gathering for air medical rescue professionals returns to the German city, bringing together emergency aviation experts to share best practices and innovations in airborne healthcare.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 16 January 2026- Registration for the AirMed World Congress 2026 is now open. From 16th–18th September 2026, international experts in Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) and Air Ambulance operations will gather in Munich, where the world's leading forum for aeromedical professionals returns to its roots after 46 years.

Rescue hoist operation. / Philip Bockshammer

Rescue hoist operation. / Philip Bockshammer

Organized by ADAC Luftrettung on behalf of EHAC (European HEMS and Air Ambulance Committee), the event offers physicians, paramedics, nurses, pilots, technical staff, managers, and decision‑makers from around the world a platform to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore future trends.

With speakers and contributors from four continents and nearly 30 countries already confirmed, the congress embodies the global spirit of cooperation in aeromedical services. Several contributions from Asia and Australia will broaden the international perspective even further.

One major thematic focus, HEMS in a Changing World, will address pressing issues such as natural disasters, political tensions, security threats, and evolving healthcare systems - ensuring that no controversial topic is left untouched.

The BERGSON Art Center in Munich will host lectures and panel discussions, while the newly opened ADAC Luftrettung Campus will provide hands‑on workshops and training opportunities. Around 50 sessions and 70 workshops will cover a wide range of subjects, from telemedicine and quality management to simulation‑based training and organizational leadership.

Another highlight will be EHAC's 25th‑anniversary celebration at Munich's Hofbräuhaus on 16th September. Registration and ticket sales are now open, with regular updates provided via the official congress newsletter. Participants from around the globe can also look forward to combining their trip with a visit to the world‑famous Oktoberfest, starting on 19th September 2026.

For full program details and registration, visit: www.airmed2026.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ADAC SE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AirMed World Congress 2026 AirMed World Congress 2026 Convenes

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

GMA Capital Partners Joins UN Global Compact

AFERIY Launches Nomad1800 Power Station at CES

AFERIY Launches Nomad1800 Power Station at CES

ONYX Hospitality Partners for Shenzhen Hotel Launch

ONYX Hospitality Partners for Shenzhen Hotel Launch

Storefriendly Achieves BEAM Plus Excellent Rating

Storefriendly Achieves BEAM Plus Excellent Rating

VinFast VF 8 Builds Global Owner Community

VinFast VF 8 Builds Global Owner Community

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020