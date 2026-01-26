AIA Hong Kong Leads New Policy Issuance

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the market, firmly holding the number one position in the number of new business policies for the first three quarters of 2025, according to the Provisional Statistics from the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business.* This remarkable 11‑year leadership streak underscores our exceptional market strength and the enduring confidence our customers place in us.**

We sincerely thank our customers for their continued trust. AIA Hong Kong's sustained leadership in the number of new business policies reflects that when people seek to protect their own and their loved ones' future through insurance, AIA's quality health and wealth solutions — together with services and experiences that go beyond traditional insurance — consistently stand out as their preferred choice.We remain committed to protecting every moment that matters and helping people and the communities we serve to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

