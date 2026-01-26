Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AIA Hong Kong Leads New Policy Issuance

January 26, 2026 | 10:45
(0) user say
The insurer maintained its dominant market position in Hong Kong by volume of new business policies written, outpacing competitors in customer acquisition and policy sales.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - AIA Hong Kong continues to lead the market, firmly holding the number one position in the number of new business policies for the first three quarters of 2025, according to the Provisional Statistics from the Insurance Authority on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business.* This remarkable 11‑year leadership streak underscores our exceptional market strength and the enduring confidence our customers place in us.**

2026_MarketShare_20260123_AIA+ banner_750x422 - EN.jpg

We sincerely thank our customers for their continued trust. AIA Hong Kong's sustained leadership in the number of new business policies reflects that when people seek to protect their own and their loved ones' future through insurance, AIA's quality health and wealth solutions — together with services and experiences that go beyond traditional insurance — consistently stand out as their preferred choice.

We remain committed to protecting every moment that matters and helping people and the communities we serve to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AIA Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AIA Hong Kong issuance

Related Contents

AIA Hong Kong staff and planners donate HK$20m to Tai Po fire victims

AIA Hong Kong staff and planners donate HK$20m to Tai Po fire victims

AIA introduces Wealth Generation with 4-year projected breakeven

AIA introduces Wealth Generation with 4-year projected breakeven

AIA Hong Kong Leads Insurance Market with Nine No.1 Rankings in 2024

AIA Hong Kong Leads Insurance Market with Nine No.1 Rankings in 2024

Issuance plan propels flag carrier’s fortunes

Issuance plan propels flag carrier’s fortunes

F88 distributes $8.7 million worth of bonds through three rounds of issuance

F88 distributes $8.7 million worth of bonds through three rounds of issuance

VPBank raises $300 million via international bond issuance

VPBank raises $300 million via international bond issuance

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

ST Telemedia Launches HVDC AI Infrastructure Testbed

ST Telemedia Launches HVDC AI Infrastructure Testbed

Paul Chan Promotes Hong Kong at Davos Conclusion

Paul Chan Promotes Hong Kong at Davos Conclusion

FED Fitness Partners with Houston Rockets

FED Fitness Partners with Houston Rockets

VinFuture Launches Sixth Prize Season Applications

VinFuture Launches Sixth Prize Season Applications

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020