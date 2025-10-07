Corporate

AIA Foundation 30th Anniversary: Scholarships and Purpose in Action Launch

October 07, 2025 | 15:03
(0) user say
New initiative targets community impact, offering finance blogs AIA Foundation keywords and anniversary details.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2025 - On 3 October 2025, at the AIA Scholarships ceremony, AIA Foundation awarded scholarships to 100 outstanding undergraduate students selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants as the 5th cohort. The event also commemorated the AIA Foundation's 30th anniversary and celebrated the graduation of the 2nd cohort of AIA Scholarships awardees. AIA Foundation also announced the launch of the "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative, which aims to promote education, health, and community development, underscoring its ongoing dedication to nurturing future leaders in Hong Kong.

The AIA Scholarships provides more than just financial support; it represents confidence in the ability of young people to contribute to Hong Kong's future. In 2020, AIA committed US$100 million to support 100 undergraduate students each year from various universities in Hong Kong. The AIA Foundation grants the scholarships in collaboration with 10 universities in Hong Kong, and to date:

  • Has supported nearly 500 scholars
  • Has celebrated more than 140 scholar graduates

Alongside financial assistance, AIA Scholarships awardees can also take part in a wide range of networking events, learning and professional development programmes, and community service initiatives provided by the AIA Foundation. These opportunities offer them a broad educational experience, helping develop well-rounded individuals with a strong commitment to social responsibility.

At the ceremony, Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, and Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer — both Co-chairmen of AIA Scholarships Committee — expressed that the AIA Scholarships serves as a platform for nurturing future leaders, encouraging young people not only to pursue academic excellence but also to make meaningful contributions to society beyond academics.

Hins Cheung, a well-known singer and AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador, joined scholar and scholar graduate representatives, together with Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau, and Director of AIA Foundation. They shared personal experiences of resilience, compassion and purpose, inspiring the audience to see how empathy and connection in daily life can help create a community focused on living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

King Chan, the scholar representative, shared how the AIA Scholarships has empowered him to pursue his dream with courage: "AIA Scholarships provided me with the resources to participate in an overseas exchange programme and explore paths I had never imagined. After personally experiencing the importance of mental health support, I became determined to become a clinical psychologist and enable mental health services to become more accessible and affordable. The scholarship has further strengthened my commitment to providing psychological support to more people regardless of financial circumstances."

Ms. Mabel Ng, the graduate representative, reflected on how the AIA Scholarships helped her firmly uphold her beliefs despite adversity. "Growing up with limited financial resources has shaped my determination to help families facing similar challenges. The AIA Scholarships gave me the strength to overcome difficult times and affirmed my potential. This belief has empowered me to view every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow. Through these experiences, I found my calling; I aspire to pursue a career in education, where I can pass on the knowledge and encouragement that I have received, to make a lasting and positive impact on the lives of others."

AIA Foundation has also introduced the new "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative (the "Initiative"), which aims to broaden AIA Foundation's impact beyond just financial support. The Initiative features a series of curated experiences for the AIA Scholarship scholars and graduates, aiming to advance education, health, and community development in line with its charitable purposes. These activities will cover areas such as social well-being, mental wellness, and physical health, and will be delivered in partnership with organisations such as Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau (AI and professional development), HandsOn Hong Kong (volunteering), AIA Vitality Hub (mental wellness), and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (physical health) ^.

The activities of the Initiative include inspirational talks, workshops, volunteering opportunities, and training sessions, highlighting AIA Foundation's dedication to advancing education, health, and community development. By taking part in the Initiative, AIA Scholarships scholars and graduates can connect with each other and various groups, building valuable relationships and expanding their networks within broader communities.

As the AIA Foundation marks its 30th anniversary, the AIA Scholarships continues to support its mission of empowering students to pursue higher education, expand their perspectives, and encourage them to give back to Hong Kong. The selection process considers academic achievement, community service, and financial need. By investing in today's youth, AIA Scholarships aims to develop socially responsible leaders who will help create a more sustainable society.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AIA Hong Kong

