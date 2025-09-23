Adrian Cheng ALMAD Group 2025 Launch: Culture Tech Investment Vehicle

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 September 2025 - ALMAD Group ("the group") officially launched today, dedicated to harnessing tomorrow's opportunities across nine transformative paradigms. Founded by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng, the group's forward-looking portfolio strategically focuses on the digital space and emerging markets, including Mainland China, ASEAN countries, the Middle East and beyond, along the following three directions:

Investing in transformative industries, including culture, entertainment, sports, media, healthcare, commercial management and cultural tourism in emerging markets Breaking boundaries in digital and virtual assets Globalizing K11 by AC cultural ecosystem

Adrian Cheng, Founder and Executive Chairman of ALMAD Group, said, "We are living in an era of profound change in the global economy, where new frontiers are emerging at an unprecedented pace. From ideation two years ago, we have been determined to build ALMAD Group as a movement propelling this shift, investing in transformative industries in emerging markets such as ASEAN and the Middle East, while advancing globally in digital assets and cultural industries."



"Our mission is clear: to build what the next generation needs and to shape a future economy filled with possibilities," Adrian Cheng continued.



Investing in Transformative Industries in Emerging Markets



Headquartered in Hong Kong, ALMAD Group strives to be the international hub's iconic global platform and delivers long-term growth with its footprint worldwide. Its transformative industry priorities span across culture, entertainment, sports, media, healthcare, commercial management and cultural tourism. These targeted industries not only demonstrate strong commercial viability today, but possess potential to shape the global economy and society in the next twenty years, capable of serving market needs of Gen Z and Gen Alpha ahead.



"We firmly believe that Hong Kong is a resilient community with a global outlook, widely recognized as a bridge to the world," Adrian Cheng stated. "As ALMAD Group's movement evolves, I look forward to unveiling more projects in the near future, showcasing the group's commitment to transforming vision to action."



Breaking Boundaries in Digital and Virtual Assets



ALMAD Group aspires to stand at the forefront of Web3 financial innovation, with a forward-looking strategy to explore investments in digital asset, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and other emerging opportunities, having regard to the evolving market and regulatory landscape. Applications leveraging blockchain technology and immersive digital experiences will also be explored across industries, as this wave of creativity unlocks new possibilities.



As a dedicated supporter of new frontiers, Adrian Cheng has long provided early-stage funding to empower technology start-ups. Previous investment successes included Xiaohongshu, XPeng Motors, Micro Connect and others, which enabled these companies to develop groundbreaking solutions and achieve commercial success. He will guide the group's financial and technology investment strategies, driving dynamic growth to shape the economy of tomorrow.



Globalizing K11 by AC Cultural Ecosystem



K11 by AC is a cultural brand and a member of ALMAD Group, driven by the deep professional experience of Adrian Cheng and his visionary management team. The brand is redefining the cultural landscape by managing retail assets and art and cultural districts for a diverse range of landlords. Under Adrian Cheng's leadership, K11 by AC's core differentiation lies in its use of cultural content, co-creation of brand experience, commercial management, and strong CRM capabilities targeting younger and more affluent demographics.



Besides, K11 by AC's Anime IP business, Experience 11, is also rapidly expanding in Mainland China and the Middle East. It curates experiences with leading Anime IPs from around the world, leveraging its global art network and expertise. This segment strengthens the cultural ecosystem by capturing the fast-expanding ACGN (Animation, Comic, Game and Novel) and "two-dimensions" industries, which are highly popular across Gen Z, Gen Alpha and more. K11 by AC is also scaling its Gentry Club business, a high-privacy luxury city club for cultural lovers themed around artisanal lifestyle.



A Continued Journey of Business Innovation



ALMAD Group embodies Adrian Cheng's latest endeavor in pioneering models and ecosystem innovation. He launched K11 in 2008, the world's first cultural commerce model that seamlessly integrates art, design, and retail. His leadership has driven transformative projects, including Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong's US$2.6 billion global art and cultural district featuring K11 MUSEA. As ALMAD Group expands Adrian Cheng's business ecosystem into new exciting segments, it continues to attract mission-aligned entrepreneurs and strategic investors in a collective journey to realize tangible opportunities.

www.almadgroup.com