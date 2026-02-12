Corporate

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ADB Grants GCash $30M for MSME Lending

February 12, 2026 | 14:24
(0) user say
The Asian Development Bank provided the Philippine fintech leader with thirty million dollars to expand credit access for micro, small and medium enterprises.

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, are set to spur the growth of the Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector with a $30-million landmark loan program, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the Asean fintech landscape.

"This fintech partnership is the first-of-its kind for ADB in the Asean region and marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion in the Philippines," said Isabel Chatterton, Director General, Private Sector Operations Department of Asian Development Bank.

There are 1.24 million registered business establishments as of 2024, over 99 percent of which are MSMEs. Yet, access to financing remains a key barrier. According to an ADB study, access to credit and capital ranks as the second most significant challenge for MSMEs, after access to markets. With the lack of access to reliable funding, some small businesses are forced to shut down operations in less than 12 months[1].

"This investment enables us to accelerate our support for women entrepreneurs and small businesses in underserved areas, sectors with immense potential to drive the country's long-term growth," Fuse Financing Inc. President and CEO Tony Isidro said.

"Our partnership with ADB strengthens our company's foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth. This underscores our commitment to supporting MSMEs' impact and scale," Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

The Mastercard Impact Fund, administered by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth also extended funding to support Fuse in effectively reaching and serving the priority MSME segments.

This milestone partnership was witnessed by over 250 MSMEs at an event in Taguig City. 10 MSMEs nominated by the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) were awarded capitalization support to help advance their business operations. "More than the scale of financing, what makes this partnership meaningful is its intent: to ensure that capital reaches entrepreneurs who are ready to grow but have long been underserved by traditional systems. By aligning public-sector priorities with private-sector innovation, this collaboration helps widen the path to formal, fair, and sustainable access to finance for MSMEs." DTI Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque said.

For more information, please visit www.gcash.com.

[1] Philippine Institute for Development Studies. Evaluation of the Sustainable Livelihood Program's Seed Capital Fund for Microenterprise Development. https://www.pids.gov.ph/publication/research-paper-series/evaluation-of-the-sustainable-livelihood-program-s-seed-capital-fund-for-microenterprise-development

By PR Newswire

GCash

TagTag:
ADB GCash MSME Lending

