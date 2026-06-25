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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Abu Dhabi's DoH partners with MSD to expand access to innovative medicines regionally

June 25, 2026 | 15:00
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Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has announced a collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader MSD (Merck & Co.) to strengthen operational excellence and broaden patient access to innovative medicines across the region.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare systems worldwide seek more resilient and efficient pathways to deliver innovative medicines, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has announced a collaboration with global pharmaceutical leader MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, New Jersey, USA) to explore the feasibility of establishing a logistics hub in Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) Cluster.

Abu Dhabi Announces Partnership with MSD to Advance Operational Excellence and Expand Access across the Region
Abu Dhabi Announces Partnership with MSD to Advance Operational Excellence and Expand Access across the Region

Subject to the completion of implementation activities and applicable approvals, the MSD regional hub is expected to support the distribution of a broad portfolio of products across a number of regional markets. Beyond strengthening regional supply chain resilience, the hub is designed to improve access to innovative therapies and create the infrastructure required to support the commercialization and scaling of next-generation health innovations across the region.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "Scientific breakthroughs are emerging faster than ever, yet their ability to improve lives ultimately depends on how quickly and safely they reach the patients who need them. Abu Dhabi built a fully integrated model for intelligent life sciences, connecting advanced research, population genomics, resilient infrastructure and world-class distribution pathways within a single connected ecosystem. MSD's intention to establish its regional hub in Abu Dhabi reflects the strength of this environment and the emirate's role as a trusted partner for global healthcare leaders. For patients across the region, this milestone brings life-saving therapies closer. For the world, it reinforces Abu Dhabi's readiness to scale health innovation and impact globally."

The collaboration demonstrates the convergence between Abu Dhabi's supportive regulatory environment and the strategic requirements of global partners seeking to eliminate supply chain vulnerabilities. Through this alliance, MSD gains direct access to a highly connected, advanced distribution ecosystem, cementing the emirate's role as a secure, regional launch market for next-generation medical solutions.

Ashraf Mallak, Managing Director MSD Gulf Countries, Libya and Egypt, said: "This planned collaboration reflects our shared ambition to strengthen healthcare systems across the region. By combining MSD's global expertise with Abu Dhabi's advanced ecosystem, we aim to enhance resilience and improve how innovation reaches patients."

The announcement forms part of Abu Dhabi's participation at BIO International Convention 2026, where the emirate is showcasing its intelligent life sciences ecosystem and partnerships across genomics, gene editing, AI-enabled health innovation, advanced therapeutics and rare disease.

By PR Newswire

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

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TagTag:
MSD Innovative medicines regionally Department of Health Collaboration with global pharmaceutical Abu Dhabi

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