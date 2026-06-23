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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Abu Dhabi DoH and Sanofi sign MOU to advance vaccine innovation

June 23, 2026 | 15:40
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The Department of Health Abu Dhabi and Sanofi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance collaboration on vaccine innovation.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Sanofi, a worldwide biopharma and vaccines leader, have signed an Memorandum of Understanding and intend to into an agreement to advance their partnership in vaccine innovation and to jointly explore the development of a Vaccine Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration would strengthen capabilities across AI-enabled vaccine discovery, mRNA research, clinical development and manufacturing, and support regional and global preparedness for future public health challenges.

In the presence of H.E. Dr.Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Danilo Casimiro, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of External Scientific Affairs Vaccines at Sanofi, Dr. Mohamed Al Ameri, Division Director of Genome and Biobank at DoH and Laurie Gery, Global Head of Business Development Vaccines at Sanofi signed the MoU during BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, USA

Operating within Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, the collaboration intends to bring together scientific research, clinical infrastructure, academic expertise, enabling regulation and advanced manufacturing within a single ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said: "Through our partnership with Sanofi, we are bringing together AI, scientific research, clinical expertise, advanced manufacturing and enabling regulation within a single ecosystem designed to accelerate the journey from discovery to impact. This partnership reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to creating an environment where innovators can build, test and scale solutions that improve lives, strengthen preparedness and advance health outcomes for communities around the world."

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Vaccines, Greater Gulf at Sanofi, said: "We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the DoH. Vaccine innovation today is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, by advances in mRNA science, and by new models that connect discovery, development and manufacturing. We look forward to exploring how these capabilities can be brought together to accelerate the journey from discovery to the patients."

The planned Vaccine Innovation Centre is expected to strengthen Abu Dhabi's contribution to global health security while supporting the development of local scientific talent, advanced manufacturing capabilities and next-generation vaccine innovation. Through the advancement of vaccine research, development and manufacturing capabilities in the region, the centre will help expand access to advanced vaccines and strengthen preparedness for future public health challenges.

The announcement forms part of Abu Dhabi's participation at BIO International Convention 2026, where the emirate is showcasing its intelligent life sciences ecosystem and partnerships across genomics, gene editing, AI-enabled health innovation, advanced therapeutics and rare disease.

A key enabler of the emirates intelligent life sciences ecosystem is Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, which connects research, investment, commercialisation and healthcare implementation within a single ecosystem.

By PR Newswire

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

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Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Department Vaccine Innovation Center Clinical Development

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