14th National Party Congress: France-based scholar singles out institutional reform as key breakthrough

Paris – Prof. Le Van Cuong, Honorary Research Director at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Honorary Professor at the Paris School of Economics, has singled out institutional reform as the top priority, believing that the economic orientations outlined at the ongoing 14th National Party Congress hold long-term significance for Vietnam’s medium-and long-term development path.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency’s reporters based in Paris, Cuong argued that Vietnam needs a profound reorientation in legal philosophy, from an approach in which entities are allowed to do only what is explicitly permitted to one in which they are free to do anything not prohibited by law. This change, he said, will be foundational, creating far greater space for creativity, investment and development, particularly in the private sector.

On education and training, he stressed the urgency of institutional reform that grants genuine autonomy to educational establishments, especially in the use of their revenues, training, and research. He contended that real autonomy, paired with an appropriate supervision mechanism, is essential to raise the quality of education and scientific output. Concurrently, establishing robust mechanisms to uphold integrity and honesty in research is vital to establishing academic credibility and maintaining public trust.

Regarding the growth model, the scholar urged a pivot from heavy reliance on machinery toward one propelled by innovation. He observed that the previous approach of rapid expansion through heavy investment has exposed clear limitations, including chronically low capital efficiency. To achieve a decisive leap forward, he recommended workforce upskilling in such foundational areas as mathematics, engineering, digital technology, machinery and economics, which are critical to building innovation capacity and economic competitiveness.

While acknowledging the importance of developing quality training and research establishments, Cuong cautioned against limiting efforts solely to the tertiary sector alone. He advocated parallel investment in advanced technical and vocational training facilities to address diverse labour market demands and directly support the shift toward an innovation-based growth model.

Broadening the discussion to economic policy, he pointed to frictions in state – private sector relations. Policy contradictions between them, he noted, continue to erode overall economic efficiency. Problems such as suboptimal capital efficiency, evident in high capital – output ratio, and ongoing reliance on imported production equipment require deeper scrutiny in the policymaking process.

Turning to the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, he advocated specific, stable and breakthrough policies to attract and effectively pool their brainpower. Attracting OV experts and scientists, he explained, is not merely a matter of income, but more importantly the working environment, career advancement opportunities and roles in national economic policymaking.

He added that the reception of OV intellectuals should be accompanied by transparent and rigorous evaluation mechanisms to verify expertise and avoid uneven quality.

In light of this, he suggested establishing quality research establishments with good working conditions and close links to policymaking bodies. Such entities will enable experts to pursue in-depth studies while delivering analysis, advice and policy recommendations to support development.

On innovation and technological advancement, Cuong stressed the need to pinpoint priority areas rooted in Vietnam’s actual socio-economic needs. Though international experiences offer useful insights, he warned against rote adoption of foreign models; policies should instead be customised to align with the country’s unique circumstances, advantages, and developmental level.

He also called for stronger linkages among universities, research bodies, and enterprises to step up technology adoption and transfer.

Concluding the conversation, he asserted that these issues deserve priority attention at the 14th Party Congress and should culminate in clear policy decisions. He proposed that the Government convene roundtable conferences gathering domestic and overseas intellectuals to help shape the country’s strategic course in the new era.