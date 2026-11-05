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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Zuellig Pharma Acquires Hangzhou Facility to Expand Chinese Clinical Sourcing

November 05, 2026 | 15:16
(0) user say
Healthcare distribution firm Zuellig Pharma acquired a licensed facility in Hangzhou to establish local clinical trial supply and sourcing capabilities across mainland China.

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, announced the strategic acquisition of a specialized clinical supply facility in Hangzhou, China, strengthening its clinical sourcing capabilities to better support domestic and international clinical trials.

The Hangzhou facility holds a Drug Distribution License (DDL), enabling Zuellig Pharma to provide local clinical sourcing of comparator drugs and concomitant medications in China. This strengthens Zuellig Pharma's ability to offer compliant, in-market sourcing solutions while streamlining billing processes and creating opportunities for value-added tax (VAT) savings for clinical trial sponsors.

Strategically located in the heart of Yangtze River Delta's biopharmaceutical innovation corridor, the Hangzhou facility complements and seamlessly connects to Zuellig Pharma's existing Beijing depot and its global network of over 45 clinical depots. To safeguard product integrity, the new facility is equipped with advanced cold-chain capabilities and precision-controlled environments across temperature-controlled capacities ranging from 15–25°C, 2–8°C, and -20°C.

"Asia is playing an increasingly important role in global clinical research and drug development, and China is a critical market within this ecosystem. This strategic acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in the infrastructure and capabilities needed to support the regional and global healthcare needs. By strengthening our clinical trial support network, we are helping our partners accelerate the development of innovative therapies for patients across Asia and beyond," said John Graham, Group Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma.

"Our focus remains on removing logistical hurdles to clinical development, ensuring critical supplies reach trial sites and patients safely. The addition of our licensed Hangzhou facility represents a significant step forward in strengthening our clinical trial supply capabilities in China. By bringing local sourcing, and distribution capabilities together, we are enabling our life science partners to conduct both domestic studies and multi-regional clinical trials (MRCTs) with faster cycle times, uncompromised regulatory compliance, and robust cold-chain integrity," said David Christmas, Executive Vice President of Distribution & Clinical Trial Support.

Zuellig Pharma's Clinical Trial Support business serves as a trusted clinical logistics and sourcing partner to 29 of the world's top 50 pharmaceutical companies and 18 of the top 50 global Contract Research Organizations, delivering integrated end-to-end clinical supply chain solutions worldwide.

This strategic expansion underscores Zuellig Pharma's commitment through reliable, sustainable, digitally enabled clinical supply infrastructure, supporting domestic and international research partners in accelerating the development of innovative therapies and improving patient access to healthcare.

By PR Newswire

Zuellig Pharma

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TagTag:
Zuellig Pharma Hangzhou Hangzhou facility Drug Distribution License

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