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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hoymiles releases two residential energy storage systems in Hangzhou

August 26, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
Solar technology manufacturer Hoymiles launched two residential energy backup products on 24 August 2026 from its Hangzhou headquarters to simplify residential power installation.

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more homeowners look for reliable whole-home backup, traditional solutions often remain complex to install and limited in flexibility.

Today Hoymiles has launched the brand-new HiSwitch and HiBox gateway – designed to work with the HiOne All-in-One Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for seamless off-grid switching to make whole-home backup simpler, more expandable, and more practical.

HiSwitch: Simpler backup, five-in-one design for essential functionality

Integrating transfer switch, circuit breaker, meter, bypass switch, and CT, the five-in-one HiSwitch delivers a compact whole-home backup solution with less components, cabling, and labor. Comparable in size to a standard electricity meter, it is installed directly inside the distribution board via a DIN-rail design, eliminating wall drilling and extensive cable rerouting.

With a 100 A maximum bypass current, HiSwitch supports a wide range of loads, from lighting and kitchen appliances to other high-power devices.

HiSwitch also features:

  • 6,000 high-current switching cycles and 6 kA SCCR, promising dependable backup transitions and stronger protection against unexpected electrical faults.
  • Minimal replaceable design, allowing installers to replace the HiSwitch alone in the event of a fault rather than replacing the entire energy storage system.
  • Up to 80% shorter replacement time, cutting downtime and after-sales service costs.

HiBox: Professional control with room to grow

HiBox serves as a central hub for whole-home backup while allowing the energy system to expand as household needs grow.

Key features include:

  • Expandable system: Simply add a second inverter to increase system capacity and backup capability as energy needs grow.
  • Multi-source power supply: It supports compatible third-party generators and PV inverters, with full data monitoring without additional metering equipment.
  • Smart load control: Loads connected through the Smart Port can be intelligently managed, helping homeowners make greater use of available clean energy.

An all-in-one ecosystem, more ways to build energy resilience

"Whole-home backup should not compromise on installation flexibility," said Hoymiles Vice President Guy Rong. "With HiBox and HiSwitch, we are offering two approaches to build resilient home energy systems that keep everything within a single, integrated energy ecosystem."

By combining HiOne, HiBox, and HiSwitch, Hoymiles aims to help more households move toward smarter and more resilient energy independence

By PR Newswire

Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.

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TagTag:
Hoymiles Hangzhou residential energy storage

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