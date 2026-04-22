Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

April 22, 2026 | 10:26
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker convened global distributors and suppliers outlining unified brand strategy supporting international market expansion.

HANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto is hosting its 2026 International Business Partner Conference in Hangzhou from April 21 to 23. The conference brings together over 1,000 dealer representatives from more than 100 countries and regions, including leading automotive retail groups worldwide, to outline Geely's international business strategy under the "One Geely" framework and reaffirm the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint alongside its partners.

During the conference, Geely's senior leadership presented a comprehensive overview of the group's global strategy roadmap, highlighting the close coordination of its R&D systems to drive forward-looking technology planning and innovation. The three vehicle research institutes of Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr shared key models and future product plans for international markets. This integrated, collaborative approach continues to strengthen the "One Geely" strategic framework, providing strong momentum for high-quality global growth.

Geely's global ambitions are underpinned by strong performance. In 2025, Geely Holding Group surpassed 4 million units in total annual sales for the first time, ranking among the world's top ten automakers and leading in growth. Geely Auto Group alone delivered 3.025 million vehicles, up 39% year-on-year. Looking ahead, Geely Holding is targeting its "One Geely, Leading through Innovation and Integration" 2030 strategic goal: global sales exceeding 6.5 million units including commercial vehicles, a top-five position among global automakers by volume, approximately 75% new energy vehicle mix, and overseas sales accounting for more than one-third of total volume.

Entering 2026, Geely Auto Group has maintained its rapid growth trajectory, setting a new first-quarter record of 709,400 units sold, with exports surpassing 200,000 units - a 126% year-on-year increase. Amid an accelerating reshaping of the global automotive landscape, Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto noted that "Geely continuously strengthens its foundation and refines its core competencies. By integrating the best of the global automotive industry with our own strengths, we are building a world-class automotive ecosystem."

Guided by a philosophy of win-win collaboration, Geely continues to deepen partnerships with international partners while building a localized global operating system. In line with the 2030 strategy, Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and CEO of Geely Auto International Corporation, outlined a clear roadmap for global business development. He emphasized a multi-energy approach spanning both ICE and electric vehicles, with a focus on building sustainable competitive advantages rooted in user value. To date, Geely has established over 1,800 sales and service outlets across more than 100 countries and regions, serving over 20 million users worldwide.

Beyond the strategic sessions, the conference also offers global partners a firsthand look at the full-spectrum capabilities behind "One Geely" through visits to the Geely Global Safety Center, the Zeekr Intelligent Factory and immersive demonstrations of advanced intelligent driving technology. By showcasing its core strengths in safety, manufacturing and intelligent mobility, Geely aims to deepen partner trust and build momentum for the next chapter of global growth.

By PR Newswire

Geely Auto

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Geely Auto International Partner Hangzhou

Related Contents

Hangzhou invites global visitors to see 5000 years of China

Hangzhou invites global visitors to see 5000 years of China

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Zhejiang University AI Trailblazers 2025: Fueling Hangzhou's Global Rise

Chinese materials giant uses Hangzhou as European invasion launchpad

Chinese materials giant uses Hangzhou as European invasion launchpad

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Hangzhou Strengthens Global Ties Through Sister Cities

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Global seekers rediscover 5,000 years of Hangzhou magic at HZICC

Geely production decision could impact Tasco plans

Geely production decision could impact Tasco plans

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Industrial-scale textile recycling process validated

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

Australian veterans face ongoing DVA claims challenges

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

HKeyBio launches first primate model for skin disease research

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Banks propose generous dividends but some remain cautious on payouts

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Innomotics advances industrial heat pump solutions

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

iFLYTEK positions Singapore as regional AI hub at GITEX

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020