Geely Auto hosts international partner conference in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto is hosting its 2026 International Business Partner Conference in Hangzhou from April 21 to 23. The conference brings together over 1,000 dealer representatives from more than 100 countries and regions, including leading automotive retail groups worldwide, to outline Geely's international business strategy under the "One Geely" framework and reaffirm the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint alongside its partners.

During the conference, Geely's senior leadership presented a comprehensive overview of the group's global strategy roadmap, highlighting the close coordination of its R&D systems to drive forward-looking technology planning and innovation. The three vehicle research institutes of Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr shared key models and future product plans for international markets. This integrated, collaborative approach continues to strengthen the "One Geely" strategic framework, providing strong momentum for high-quality global growth.

Geely's global ambitions are underpinned by strong performance. In 2025, Geely Holding Group surpassed 4 million units in total annual sales for the first time, ranking among the world's top ten automakers and leading in growth. Geely Auto Group alone delivered 3.025 million vehicles, up 39% year-on-year. Looking ahead, Geely Holding is targeting its "One Geely, Leading through Innovation and Integration" 2030 strategic goal: global sales exceeding 6.5 million units including commercial vehicles, a top-five position among global automakers by volume, approximately 75% new energy vehicle mix, and overseas sales accounting for more than one-third of total volume.

Entering 2026, Geely Auto Group has maintained its rapid growth trajectory, setting a new first-quarter record of 709,400 units sold, with exports surpassing 200,000 units - a 126% year-on-year increase. Amid an accelerating reshaping of the global automotive landscape, Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto noted that "Geely continuously strengthens its foundation and refines its core competencies. By integrating the best of the global automotive industry with our own strengths, we are building a world-class automotive ecosystem."

Guided by a philosophy of win-win collaboration, Geely continues to deepen partnerships with international partners while building a localized global operating system. In line with the 2030 strategy, Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and CEO of Geely Auto International Corporation, outlined a clear roadmap for global business development. He emphasized a multi-energy approach spanning both ICE and electric vehicles, with a focus on building sustainable competitive advantages rooted in user value. To date, Geely has established over 1,800 sales and service outlets across more than 100 countries and regions, serving over 20 million users worldwide.

Beyond the strategic sessions, the conference also offers global partners a firsthand look at the full-spectrum capabilities behind "One Geely" through visits to the Geely Global Safety Center, the Zeekr Intelligent Factory and immersive demonstrations of advanced intelligent driving technology. By showcasing its core strengths in safety, manufacturing and intelligent mobility, Geely aims to deepen partner trust and build momentum for the next chapter of global growth.