Yongchun Promotes Cultural Heritage at Beijing Fashion Event

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2026 - On January 17th, amidst Beijing's first snow of the year, the fashion industry promotion event "Kung Fu Comes From Yongchun" warmly commenced at the Fujian Mansion. Centered around Yongchun's intangible cultural heritage, with its iconic incense as the soul and the "One County, One Table of Dishes" Kui Xing Banquet as its medium, the event was jointly hosted by the Fujian Provincial Government Office in Beijing, the CPC Yongchun County Committee, and the People's Government of Yongchun County. It masterfully presented the capital's guests with the craftsmanship and cultural richness of this millennia-old county.



Distinguished guests attending the event included: Zhang Tong, Senior Consultant of the China International Cultural Communication Foundation and former Member of the Party Leadership Group of the National Audit Office; Chen Zhiming, former President of the Air Force News; Yang Xiaoyang, Chairman of the China National Society for the Promotion of Arts and Culture; Shi Yuhui, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Fujian Provincial Government Office in Beijing; Xiao Hanhui, Chairman of the CPPCC Quanzhou Municipal Committee; and Pan Zhigang, Chief Economist of the China International Cultural Communication Foundation and Director-General of the Taihu World Cultural Forum (China Government Foreign Affairs Forum). Ambassadors from Albania, Latvia, Bulgaria, Argentina, and Turkey also attended the event.



Elegant swirls of Yongchun incense opened the event, setting the stage for the stunning debut of the "Yongchun Incense Aesthetics Fashion Show," which ingeniously blended traditional craftsmanship with modern fashion, injecting a rich cultural atmosphere and fashionable vitality into the scene.



Industrial cooperation and concrete project deals formed the core of this promotion. A series of agreements were signed on-site, including a "Cultural Export of Yongchun's Intangible Heritage" project between the China International Cultural Communication Center and the Yongchun County Government, designed to systematically promote Yongchun's culture globally. A package of deals under the "China Fragrance Capital · Fashion Yongchun" initiative was also concluded, providing impetus for the traditional incense industry's shift towards branding and fashion. The distinctive "Yongchun Incense Aesthetics Fashion Show" vividly demonstrated the potential of heritage crafts in modern life by pairing traditional incense-derived accessories with contemporary apparel.



A range of supporting activities accompanied the main event, including the food promotion event "Kui Xing Banquet", intangible cultural heritage flash mobs, and related special exhibitions, allowing citizens of the capital to experience the cultural charm of Yongchun up close. In the future, Yongchun will further integrate culture with tourism, accelerate the global outreach of its high-quality products and cultural resources, and build itself into a model for Maritime Silk Road cultural exchange where tradition and modernity resonate, and industry and humanities flourish together.

