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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kleaner completes 100,000 service hours in Malaysia amid heightened vetting scrutiny

September 04, 2026 | 10:03
(0) user say
Cleaning platform Kleaner logged over 100,000 operational hours in Malaysia while regional industry discussions focused on cleaner background checks and hiring standards.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 September 2026 – Kleaner, a professional home and office cleaning provider operating across Kuala Lumpur and the wider Klang Valley, has surpassed 100,000 hours of residential and commercial cleaning. The milestone comes amid renewed regional attention on the safeguards, qualifications and oversight surrounding cleaning roles.

Kleaner Surpasses 100,000 Hours in Malaysia as Headlines Spotlight Cleaner Trust & Hiring

Scaling Professional Cleaning Standards in Malaysia

As informal home-service hiring draws scrutiny, Malaysian authorities have encouraged consumers to use verified, accountable providers. Kleaner addresses these concerns through a digital-first service across Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and the Klang Valley, backed by vetted personnel, documented bookings and an Anti-Theft Policy. The equivalent of more than 11 years of round-the-clock cleaning has been delivered under this model, where screening, traceability and accountability remain central to service delivery.

Confronting Gaps Between Qualifications and Skills

Malaysia's labor market continues to face a mismatch between qualifications and available work. Government data recorded 1.93 million people in skill-related underemployment in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 35.2 percent of employed tertiary-educated workers. A Singapore cleaning vacancy offering Malaysians up to RM13,000 while requiring a university degree further highlighted the disconnect between credentials and actual job demands. National Training Week 2026 reflects a push toward practical, job-relevant skills development and clearer employment pathways.

Kleaner's employment model supports this direction through training, conduct and performance. Its cleaners are given clear responsibilities, fair pay arrangements and a recognized professional role within the company. This supports workforce stability, service continuity and consistent expectations across residential and commercial assignments, while giving staff ownership of service quality and conduct.

Kleaner extends the same accountability to customers through transparent pricing and a Satisfaction Guarantee. By linking workforce recognition with customer safeguards, the company continues to strengthen reliability across its home and office cleaning services.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://kleaner.my/

By Kleaner

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TagTag:
Kleaner Professional cleaning provider Cleaning platform Kleaner

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