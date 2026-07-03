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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yiren Digital board approves $20 million share buyback on NYSE

July 03, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
NYSE-listed Yiren Digital (YRD), a Chinese fintech focused on digital consumer lending and insurance, approved a new $20 million share repurchase programme, signalling board confidence in the company's valuation.

BEIJING, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and global markets, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program, under which the Company may repurchase up to 10% of total issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares and/or American depositary shares ("ADSs") for up to US$20 million over the next 12 months, effective as of the date hereof.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. The timing and amount of repurchases, if any, will be subject to market conditions, trading price, trading volume and other factors. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases from its existing cash balance.

By PR Newswire

Yiren Digital Ltd.

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Yiren Digital Digital consumer lending Financial technology innovation

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