EPG Raises Nearly $100 Million Series B

January 28, 2026 | 15:10
(0) user say
The data centre infrastructure company closed approximately one hundred million dollars in growth funding to expand its global project delivery capabilities and service offerings.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPG recently completed its Series B financing, raising nearly US$100 million. The round was co-led by international investment firms Forebright and Silicon Peak, with participation from GL Ventures, NRL Capital, YF Capital, and Rockets Capital. In 2025, EPG also completed its Series A and A+ rounds, raising tens of millions of U.S. dollars from investors including Eastern Bell VC, laying a solid foundation for its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2004 by a team with over two decades of industry experience, EPG is a modular data center solution provider specializing in factory-prefabricated integration of power, IT, and cooling systems. Proceeds from the Series B financing will support capacity expansion, working capital, and global growth, strengthening EPG's ability to deliver large-scale, high-power-density AI data centers globally.

The global data center industry is facing growing efficiency challenges, particularly in overseas markets such as Southeast Asia and Europe, where weak local supply chains and shortages of skilled labor lead to long construction cycles and higher costs. At the same time, AI-driven workloads are increasing requirements for delivery speed, power density, and thermal efficiency, pushing traditional construction models to their limits.

Against this backdrop, EPG addresses these challenges through modular, factory-prefabricated data center solutions. Its MDC approach shifts the majority of construction activities to the factory, where modules are assembled and tested before rapid on-site installation and commissioning. Backed by manufacturing hubs in Johor Bahru and Shanghai, end-to-end global delivery teams, and in-house technologies such as cold-plate liquid cooling systems achieving PUE below 1.3 and self-developed diesel generator sets, EPG enables faster, more reliable, and cost-efficient data center deployment across international markets.

Alick Wan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of EPG, said: "This Series B financing reflects strong confidence from leading global investors. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in R&D, manufacturing, and global delivery capabilities to support fast, reliable data center deployment for customers worldwide."

For more information, visit www.epg-module.com or contact communications@epg-module.com.

By PR Newswire

EPG Singapore Pte Ltd

TagTag:
EPG Series B financing

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
