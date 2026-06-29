Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yeahka subsidiary tops ByteDance Jichuang 2.0 rankings by AI model consumption

June 29, 2026 | 14:43
(0) user say
Chuangxinzhong, a precision marketing subsidiary of Yeahka (9923.HK), has ranked first by model consumption among all agency-tier partners on ByteDance's Jichuang 2.0 AI content platform.

HONG KONG, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuangxinzhong, a precision marketing subsidiary of Yeahka (9923.HK), has become the top-ranked partner by model consumption among all agency-tier partners of ByteDance's Jichuang 2.0 model.

According to Chuangxinzhong personnel, the company has deployed AI agents to automate manual processes since May, driving a 116% year-on-year increase in model usage. Meanwhile, its AI content production capacity rose by 33%, enabling the company to generate 30 to 40 video ad creative sets per day.

The figures mark a significant step forward for Chuangxinzhong in the commercialization of AIGC and the large-scale production of short-video ad creatives.

As short-video platforms such as Douyin continue to surge, traditional advertising models are facing mounting pressure. With consumer attention increasingly scarce, advertisers are widely grappling with rising costs and declining ROI. This is particularly true in fast-moving categories like beauty and apparel, where a single round of product testing often requires a dozen or more short-video assets, and the cycle from creative concept to launch can be lengthy.

For advertisers across the industry, ad placement has entered an era of "creative-driven growth", especially in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, and local services, where a single creative concept is no longer enough to sustain growth — companies now need large volumes of high-quality content to test and optimize quickly.

Through its collaboration with the Jichuang 2.0 model, Chuangxinzhong's monthly AI-generated ad spend rose from RMB 5 million to RMB 10 million, underscoring the high-frequency use of its AI content generation capabilities. Meanwhile, its daily output of 30 to 40 asset sets has directly translated into greater agility for advertisers responding to market shifts.

This is not the first breakthrough Chuangxinzhong has achieved in AI-driven marketing. The company previously ranked first in AIGC spend within the financial lead-generation sector during a digital human ad incentive competition hosted by ByteDance, where it also set an industry record: an 80% reduction in per-asset cost alongside a 391% week-on-week increase in consumption.

A representative from Chuangxinzhong said the company will continue investing in AI marketing infrastructure going forward, aiming to deepen the integration of LLM capabilities with advertising, user operations, and business growth. The goal is to offer enterprise clients an integrated solution spanning creative production, intelligent ad placement, and performance optimization.

As a key part of Yeahka's broader AI strategy, Chuangxinzhong has spent recent years driving the adoption of AI technologies in marketing. Building on the group's accumulated expertise in large models, algorithms, and content generation, the company has developed a product suite spanning digital humans, AIGC content production, and smart marketing.

From digital humans to AIGC content factories to intelligent marketing agents, AI is steadily reshaping how the marketing industry produces content. Chuangxinzhong's top performance in ByteDance's Jichuang 2.0 agency rankings reflects the strong, scalable capabilities and industry-leading position the company has built in commercial AI applications.

By PR Newswire

Yeahka

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YEAHKA precision marketing subsidiary model consumption agencytier partners

Related Contents

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Les Mills fitness founder dies peacefully at 91 in New Zealand

Les Mills fitness founder dies peacefully at 91 in New Zealand

Fibocom, Digital Matter expand collaboration to accelerate global IoT asset tracking

Fibocom, Digital Matter expand collaboration to accelerate global IoT asset tracking

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020