Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WIRobotics launches Physical AI ecosystem roadmap with ALLEX simulation model

June 29, 2026 | 14:38
(0) user say
Seoul-based WIRobotics has announced a technology disclosure roadmap for building a Physical AI development ecosystem, with the ALLEX simulation model serving as the first release in the programme.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company (Co-CEOs: YounBaek Lee and Yong-Jae Kim), today announced the launch of its technology disclosure roadmap for building a Physical AI development ecosystem.

WIRobotics plans to gradually release the core technologies developed throughout its humanoid robot program to researchers and developers. As the first technology release, the company has unveiled the simulation model of its humanoid robot, ALLEX, together with the results of its Sim-to-Real (Simulation-to-Real) validation.

Across the global robotics industry, Physical AI—which enables robots to perceive, reason, and act in the physical world—is gaining attention as one of the next-generation core technologies. In particular, development approaches based on simulation environments that accurately reflect the characteristics of real robots are rapidly expanding in the humanoid robotics field.

In response to this trend, WIRobotics plans to go beyond robot development by building an open development ecosystem where external researchers and developers can actively participate. The goal is to provide an environment in which a wide range of algorithms and AI models can be researched and validated through simulation, even before physical robots become commercially available.

The newly released ALLEX simulation model focuses on minimizing the Sim-to-Real Gap between the simulation environment and the physical robot. In particular, the model precisely reproduces the characteristics of the real ALLEX, including its high backdrivability and force transparency. This demonstrates the robot's highly differentiated Real-to-Sim characteristics, where the behavior of the physical robot closely matches that of the ideal simulation model. As a result, researchers and developers can conduct ALLEX-based robot control, learning, and synthetic data generation research without requiring access to physical hardware. The released model is available in MJCF format for MuJoCo, USD format for Isaac Sim, and URDF format for ROS.

This release marks the first step in WIRobotics' Physical AI technology disclosure roadmap. The company plans to continue releasing additional core technologies developed throughout its humanoid robot program, further expanding the Physical AI development ecosystem.

Meanwhile, WIRobotics has also released a technical demonstration video through its official YouTube channel, showcasing the validation of consistency between the real robot and the simulation environment. The video provides a closer look at the technical implementation and the validation process.

Yong-Jae Kim, Co-CEO of WIRobotics, said:

"In humanoid robot development, simulation models are a core infrastructure that serves as the foundation for learning, validation, and synthetic data generation. A simulation environment that effectively reflects the characteristics of the real robot enables developers to validate algorithms more quickly and increases the potential for successful deployment on physical hardware."

He added:

"We plan to make the ALLEX research platform available later this year. By releasing the ALLEX simulation model, we hope more developers will begin ALLEX-based research even before the hardware becomes widely available. We will continue expanding a development ecosystem where research outcomes can ultimately be applied to real robots."

By PR Newswire

WIRobotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WIRobotics WIRobotics Physical AI ALLEX simulation model Technology disclosure roadmap

Related Contents

WIRobotics selected for AWS, NVIDIA and MassRobotics AI fellowship

WIRobotics selected for AWS, NVIDIA and MassRobotics AI fellowship

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Les Mills fitness founder dies peacefully at 91 in New Zealand

Les Mills fitness founder dies peacefully at 91 in New Zealand

Fibocom, Digital Matter expand collaboration to accelerate global IoT asset tracking

Fibocom, Digital Matter expand collaboration to accelerate global IoT asset tracking

Yeahka subsidiary tops ByteDance Jichuang 2.0 rankings by AI model consumption

Yeahka subsidiary tops ByteDance Jichuang 2.0 rankings by AI model consumption

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

HONMA Golf reports resilient FY2025/26 with visible sales and net profit improvements

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

BOCHK and TVB conclude Wealth Management Expo 2026 on global expansion theme

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

De Beers Diamond Report finds natural diamonds lead US luxury jewellery demand

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020