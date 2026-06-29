AGIBOT reaches 15,000-unit production milestone with industrial G2 embodied AI robot

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGIBOT, a global leader in embodied AI and robotics, today announced that its 15,000th robot has officially rolled off the production line. The milestone unit is the AGIBOT G2, an industrial-grade embodied task robot designed for industrial and real-world operational scenarios.

Following the rollout of its 5,000th and 10,000th robots, this latest milestone marks another significant step in AGIBOT's scaling journey. It reflects the company's continued progress in moving embodied AI robots from product validation and batch production toward larger-scale delivery and real-world deployment.

Dr. Yao Maoqing, Partner, Senior Vice President and President of the Embodied AI Business Unit at AGIBOT, and Li Long, General Manager of the Robotics Business Unit at Longcheer Technology, attended the ceremony marking the roll-off of AGIBOT's 15,000th robot.

"The rollout of our 15,000th robot is not only an important milestone in AGIBOT's mass production and engineering delivery capabilities, but also a reflection of the broader industry's move toward scaled deployment in real-world settings," said Dr. Yao Maoqing, Partner, Senior Vice President, President of Embodied AI Business Unit at AGIBOT. "As the industry moves from proof of concept toward real-world application, AGIBOT will continue to bring robots into more real-world scenarios and advance the industrialization of embodied AI through scaled delivery and deployment."

Scaling to 15,000 Units

Founded in February 2023, AGIBOT has rapidly achieved a series of production milestones, moving from 1,000 units to 5,000, 10,000, and now 15,000 units. This pace reflects the company's ability to accelerate from early product validation to scaled production in a relatively short period.

AGIBOT previously announced that it took around one year to grow from the first 1,000 units to 5,000 units. The next step, from 5,000 to 10,000 units, took only three months, with production speed increasing by more than four times compared with the previous phase. With the 15,000th robot now rolling off the production line, AGIBOT has further extended this acceleration.

The journey from 1,000 to 5,000 units marked AGIBOT's transition from product validation to batch delivery. The move from 5,000 to 10,000 units demonstrated further progress in scaled manufacturing. The latest milestone, from 10,000 to 15,000 units, shows that AGIBOT is bringing embodied AI robots into a larger phase of production and real-world application.

What Enables AGIBOT's Scale?

The completion of AGIBOT's 15,000th robot marks more than a production milestone. It reflects a broader set of capabilities spanning product portfolio development, supply chain readiness, standardized manufacturing, engineering delivery, and on-site deployment.

Embodied AI robots are not simply hardware products. Bringing them from production to real-world use requires integrated capabilities across robot body design, full-system manufacturing, software-hardware integration, application-specific adaptation, and implementation in the field. Sustained production at this scale requires not only strong product development, but also reliable supply, repeatable manufacturing processes, and the ability to deliver robots into working environments. To support this scale-up, AGIBOT has continued to strengthen its standardized supply chain and quality control systems across key components, robot assembly, testing, and delivery coordination. This operational foundation helps ensure that robots can be produced with consistency, delivered reliably, and deployed for long-term use in real working environments.

AGIBOT's scaling capabilities are also being validated in real-world settings. In late June, AGIBOT completed approximately 100 cumulative hours of factory livestream operations featuring the AGIBOT G2. During the livestream, the G2 operated across a tablet mass-production quality inspection section, aligned with factory production rhythms, and worked continuously alongside line workers. As a landmark example of embodied AI deployment in a core consumer electronics manufacturing process, the livestream demonstrated AGIBOT's ability to move robots from production rollout to real production-line deployment.

According to a previous report by market research firm Omdia, AGIBOT ranked first globally in humanoid robot shipments and market share in 2025, with annual shipments of 5,168 units and a 39% share of the global market. From ranking first globally in 2025 shipments to reaching its 15,000th robot production milestone in 2026, AGIBOT's leadership is extending from shipment performance to sustained production, reliable delivery, and real-world deployment.

For the embodied AI industry, 15,000 units is an important signal. Industry competition is moving beyond single-robot demonstrations and proof-of-concept projects toward scaled production, batch delivery, and real-world application. As more robots enter industrial, commercial, and public-service environments, the ability to sustain large-scale production and deployment will become an important measure of industrialization capability.

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