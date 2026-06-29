Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

June 29, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
Greenhouse and hipages Group have won the 2026 TIARA Long-Term Partnership Award, with their decade-long collaboration delivering a 38% reduction in time-to-fill and AUD 2.8 million in agency cost savings.

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards (ANZ)'s Long-Term Partnership Award with customer hipages Group, Australia and New Zealand's top platform connecting homeowners with trusted tradies and helping build better lives for everyone. The award recognises talent acquisition (TA) teams that have built a strong, long–standing partnership with their technology provider for at least five years, demonstrating sustained success, continuous improvement, and shared transformation.

Selected for its structured hiring methodology, Greenhouse supports hipages' ability to grow as a long-term strategic partner. Together, the two built a data-led recruitment framework that addresses hipages' challenges of scalability, time-to-fill benchmarks, and quality of hire across all regions, and in turn elevating its TA team into a true strategic function. Greenhouse's timely on-the-ground presence, backed by an experienced and growing team across Sydney and Singapore, has been a key strength in servicing the region and ensuring customers like hipages receive the dedicated, localised support they need.

"As employers navigate an increasingly complex hiring landscape, it's more important than ever for TA teams to stay agile and keep optimising how they work," said Tom Hyde, Greenhouse's Head of Sales – APAC. "Over ten years, our partnership with hipages has been transparent, collaborative, and deeply aligned on where the future of talent acquisition is headed, all qualities that have led to our successful collaboration."

"It was twice the thrill for hipages as we also won the Best Candidate Experience award (second year running) and this is very much enabled by the Greenhouse platform," said Jodette Cleary, Chief People & Culture Officer, hipages Group.

For over a decade, Greenhouse and hipages' TA team have partnered on key company initiatives, spanning hipages' acquisition of Builderscrack and expansion into the Philippines and Vietnam. Over that time, the two organizations have co-designed a structured, data-driven hiring framework that helped hipages reduce time-to-fill by 38% (from 49 to 31 days) between FY24 and FY25, increased Quality of Hire scores by 10% in FY25, and saved an estimated $2.8 million AUD in recruitment agency fees.

The recognition follows a year of public collaboration between the two companies, including a joint keynote at the Australian Talent Conference 2025, a customer webinar, and a published case study detailing the partnership's impact. It also builds on hipages' existing recognition at the TIARA ANZ Awards, where the company took home the Candidate Experience Award in 2025, joining past honorees including HSBC Australia, DXC Technology, and Abano Healthcare.

Find out more at www.hipages.com.au

By PR Newswire

Greenhouse Software, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
greenhouse Greenhouse Software Talent acquisition Trusted tradies

Related Contents

Talent acquisition and recruitment policies transforming

Talent acquisition and recruitment policies transforming

Frasers Property - first real estate company in Vietnam with SBTi-approved targets

Frasers Property - first real estate company in Vietnam with SBTi-approved targets

NS Bluescope Vietnam announces its Responsible Sourcing Strategy for the 2022-2030

NS Bluescope Vietnam announces its Responsible Sourcing Strategy for the 2022-2030

UN envoy says 80 countries ready to step up on climate

UN envoy says 80 countries ready to step up on climate

CO2 levels hit historic high

CO2 levels hit historic high

Smart house of the future

Smart house of the future

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality

Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality

Hoa Binh shareholders back restructuring plan

Hoa Binh shareholders back restructuring plan

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

Temu signs ACCC product safety pledge to raise standards beyond legal requirements

Temu signs ACCC product safety pledge to raise standards beyond legal requirements

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020