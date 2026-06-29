Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, announced it has been named the winner of the 2026 TIARA Talent Acquisition & Talent Tech Awards (ANZ)'s Long-Term Partnership Award with customer hipages Group, Australia and New Zealand's top platform connecting homeowners with trusted tradies and helping build better lives for everyone. The award recognises talent acquisition (TA) teams that have built a strong, long–standing partnership with their technology provider for at least five years, demonstrating sustained success, continuous improvement, and shared transformation.

Selected for its structured hiring methodology, Greenhouse supports hipages' ability to grow as a long-term strategic partner. Together, the two built a data-led recruitment framework that addresses hipages' challenges of scalability, time-to-fill benchmarks, and quality of hire across all regions, and in turn elevating its TA team into a true strategic function. Greenhouse's timely on-the-ground presence, backed by an experienced and growing team across Sydney and Singapore, has been a key strength in servicing the region and ensuring customers like hipages receive the dedicated, localised support they need.

"As employers navigate an increasingly complex hiring landscape, it's more important than ever for TA teams to stay agile and keep optimising how they work," said Tom Hyde, Greenhouse's Head of Sales – APAC. "Over ten years, our partnership with hipages has been transparent, collaborative, and deeply aligned on where the future of talent acquisition is headed, all qualities that have led to our successful collaboration."

"It was twice the thrill for hipages as we also won the Best Candidate Experience award (second year running) and this is very much enabled by the Greenhouse platform," said Jodette Cleary, Chief People & Culture Officer, hipages Group.

For over a decade, Greenhouse and hipages' TA team have partnered on key company initiatives, spanning hipages' acquisition of Builderscrack and expansion into the Philippines and Vietnam. Over that time, the two organizations have co-designed a structured, data-driven hiring framework that helped hipages reduce time-to-fill by 38% (from 49 to 31 days) between FY24 and FY25, increased Quality of Hire scores by 10% in FY25, and saved an estimated $2.8 million AUD in recruitment agency fees.

The recognition follows a year of public collaboration between the two companies, including a joint keynote at the Australian Talent Conference 2025, a customer webinar, and a published case study detailing the partnership's impact. It also builds on hipages' existing recognition at the TIARA ANZ Awards, where the company took home the Candidate Experience Award in 2025, joining past honorees including HSBC Australia, DXC Technology, and Abano Healthcare.

Find out more at www.hipages.com.au