Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

December 01, 2025 | 15:52
(0) user say
YEAHKA's Q3 in-store e-commerce business sustains profitability through partnerships with Midea, Toshiba and China Telecom for continued digital commerce growth.

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEAHKA Limited (Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading commerce enablement technology platform, issued a voluntary announcement. The report revealed that the Company's value-added services business continued to demonstrate high-quality growth and robust profitability in the third quarter of 2025.

Its in-store e-commerce business performed particularly well, achieving monthly profitability consecutively since the second quarter. Under a more stable business model, YEAHKA successfully expanded in both domestic and overseas markets, with its business brand QIANQIANHUI having served renowned chains including Midea, Toshiba, China Telecom, COLMO, and Li Shan Shan Tea House.

It is particularly noteworthy that the Company became one of the first Douyin service providers in the Hong Kong SAR and Macau regions during the third quarter. Currently, YEAHKA offers online marketing services to overseas merchants in locations including Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), and Singapore. Through localized marketing strategies and innovative approaches, it has successfully helped local F&B brands attract customer traffic both domestically and internationally.

The owner of Ha Ming Kee, a Hong Kong chain restaurant, stated in an interview that with YEAHKA's in-store e-commerce services, inviting influencers for authentic content creation, the proportion of mainland Chinese tourists at its Tak Shing branch reached 30% within just over a year. Prior to the promotion, the store had almost no mainland customers. But now, many tourists specifically visit to dine after sightseeing nearby.

Regarding domestic operations, YEAHKA has partnered with the leading home appliance brand Midea, providing local lifestyle services. Using diverse methods such as livestreaming and short videos, it has generated greater exposure for Midea's brand and products, driving sales and achieving brand building at the same time.

To date, YEAHKA and Midea have jointly executed several major livestreaming events. Specifically, the in-store e-commerce team recently collaborated with Midea on an outdoor livestream from Jiuzhaigou, taking users on a online tour of the scenic area. By setting the livestream within a national-level IP landscape, they built a high-value brand perception, attracting a large audience of viewers and generating orders.

By PR Newswire

Yeahka

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
YEAHKA Ecommerce business partnerships Profitability growth partnerships Digital commerce growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

Helios 50 MW BESS achieves commercial operations in Hokkaido Japan

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

MetaOptics announces strategic share placement to accelerate growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020