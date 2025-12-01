YEAHKA's Q3 in store e-commerce sustains profitability with Midea Toshiba China Telecom

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YEAHKA Limited (Stock Code: 9923.HK), a leading commerce enablement technology platform, issued a voluntary announcement. The report revealed that the Company's value-added services business continued to demonstrate high-quality growth and robust profitability in the third quarter of 2025.

Its in-store e-commerce business performed particularly well, achieving monthly profitability consecutively since the second quarter. Under a more stable business model, YEAHKA successfully expanded in both domestic and overseas markets, with its business brand QIANQIANHUI having served renowned chains including Midea, Toshiba, China Telecom, COLMO, and Li Shan Shan Tea House.

It is particularly noteworthy that the Company became one of the first Douyin service providers in the Hong Kong SAR and Macau regions during the third quarter. Currently, YEAHKA offers online marketing services to overseas merchants in locations including Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), and Singapore. Through localized marketing strategies and innovative approaches, it has successfully helped local F&B brands attract customer traffic both domestically and internationally.

The owner of Ha Ming Kee, a Hong Kong chain restaurant, stated in an interview that with YEAHKA's in-store e-commerce services, inviting influencers for authentic content creation, the proportion of mainland Chinese tourists at its Tak Shing branch reached 30% within just over a year. Prior to the promotion, the store had almost no mainland customers. But now, many tourists specifically visit to dine after sightseeing nearby.

Regarding domestic operations, YEAHKA has partnered with the leading home appliance brand Midea, providing local lifestyle services. Using diverse methods such as livestreaming and short videos, it has generated greater exposure for Midea's brand and products, driving sales and achieving brand building at the same time.

To date, YEAHKA and Midea have jointly executed several major livestreaming events. Specifically, the in-store e-commerce team recently collaborated with Midea on an outdoor livestream from Jiuzhaigou, taking users on a online tour of the scenic area. By setting the livestream within a national-level IP landscape, they built a high-value brand perception, attracting a large audience of viewers and generating orders.