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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Fibocom, Digital Matter expand collaboration to accelerate global IoT asset tracking

June 29, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
Fibocom and Digital Matter have announced an expanded collaboration, integrating Fibocom wireless modules into multiple Digital Matter asset tracking devices to accelerate low-power IoT deployments across global markets.

PERTH, Australia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leader in wireless communication modules and AI solutions, and Digital Matter, global leaders in low-power IoT hardware solutions, recently announced an expanded collaboration. Multiple Digital Matter asset tracking devices have embedded Fibocom's LE271-GL module, bringing reliable cellular connectivity to ANZ and global markets and supporting mobile asset visibility, remote status monitoring, and scalable IoT deployments.

In logistics and industrial asset management, the core challenge is to capture trusted data across long-distance, long-cycle, and low-maintenance deployments. Tracking devices need stable connectivity in complex environments to transmit location, status, and exception data to business systems, supporting dispatch, inventory, traceability, and risk management.

Built around its 'Deploy Once' philosophy, Digital Matter focuses on low-power IoT hardware designed for battery life, durability, easy installation, and remote device management.

Fibocom's LE271-GL module provides a reliable connectivity foundation for battery-powered tracking devices, with low power consumption, global coverage, and a compact design. Fibocom's local ANZ team also provides responsive service support, backed by global R&D, product, and delivery resources to help customers accelerate integration validation and scalable rollout.

Through this collaboration, LE271-GL will be used across several of Digital Matter's portable GPS trackers, cellular asset tags, and package-level tracking devices. Combined with multi-source positioning, condition monitoring, and alert capabilities, these devices help customers improve asset visibility while reducing on-site maintenance and operational losses.

"Our collaboration with Digital Matter brings reliable connectivity and deployment expertise closer together," said Ronald Chan, VP of APAC Sales Department at Fibocom. "With low-power module design, global network adaptation, and AIoT capabilities, Fibocom will support Digital Matter in expanding its asset tracking portfolio and serving scalable deployment needs across ANZ and global markets."

"Digital Matter focuses on building reliable, rugged, and easy-to-deploy low-power IoT hardware that helps businesses connect and protect critical assets," said Matthew Clark-Massera, Head of Product at Digital Matter. "Fibocom's combined strengths in low-power connectivity, global network coverage, and local ANZ support backed by global technical resources provide greater certainty for our asset tracking portfolio."

As AIoT adoption accelerates, Fibocom will continue to combine wireless communication and artificial intelligence to enable industry applications and support the shift from "Connect Everything" to "Intelligent Connectivity."

By PR Newswire

Fibocom

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TagTag:
Fibocom Digital Matter Asset tracking devices Global IoT deployments Lowpower IoT hardware

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