Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Temu signs ACCC product safety pledge to raise standards beyond legal requirements

June 29, 2026 | 11:51
(0) user say
Temu has signed the voluntary Australian Product Safety Pledge administered by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, committing to strengthen product safety measures beyond existing legal requirements.

SYDNEY, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed up to a voluntary pledge administered by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to strengthen product safety measures beyond current legal requirements.

The updated Product Safety Pledge sets out 15 commitments—up from 12 under the original framework launched in 2020—aimed at strengthening product safety practices across online marketplaces in response to the growing number of Australians shopping online. As part of the pledge, Temu will report annually to the ACCC on its performance.

"With Australian households increasingly shopping online from an evolving range of marketplaces, it is critical that consumers are able to make choices that are safe. The pledge goes beyond the existing law thereby adding protection for consumers now and into the future," said ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe in a press release.

"We are pleased that online marketplaces have committed to expanding monitoring for unsafe products on their platforms, undertaking regular sweeps to identify and remove unsafe products relisted for sale, and taking certain action when sellers fail to manage product safety issues," Lowe said.

The strengthened commitments under the Australian Product Safety Pledge include:

  • Regularly monitor Australian and international product safety websites and alerts for information on recalled or unsafe products and be prepared to act immediately.
  • Provide ongoing information and training to sellers on complying with Australian product safety laws.
  • Implement and continuously improve processes to prevent or restrict the sale of banned, non-compliant and recalled products.

A Temu spokesman said: "Temu is focused on providing consumers with safe and affordable choices for the products they need. Joining the Australian Product Safety Pledge reinforces our ongoing efforts to strengthen product safety and compliance on the platform, building on our existing safeguards and supporting a safe online marketplace."

Since launching in Australia in March 2023, Temu has received positive feedback for offering Australians access to affordable products across more than 700 categories. Temu introduced its Local Seller Programme in Australia in March 2025, welcoming locally based businesses to sell on the platform. In November 2025, Temu was named the inaugural winner of the People's Choice Award for Retail Innovation in the 2025 Finder Innovation Awards, as voted by Australian consumers.

By PR Newswire

Temu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Temu ACCC Product safety pledge Online marketplace safety

Related Contents

Temu joins IACC to strengthen IP protection

Temu joins IACC to strengthen IP protection

8fig extends funding to Temu sellers in US and Canada

8fig extends funding to Temu sellers in US and Canada

Temu earns USA TODAY customer service recognition for second year

Temu earns USA TODAY customer service recognition for second year

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality

Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality

Hoa Binh shareholders back restructuring plan

Hoa Binh shareholders back restructuring plan

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

Greenhouse, hipages win TIARA award with 38% faster hiring and $2.8M AUD savings

Temu signs ACCC product safety pledge to raise standards beyond legal requirements

Temu signs ACCC product safety pledge to raise standards beyond legal requirements

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020