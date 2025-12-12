Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XYPRO and CAIL deliver first MFA integration for HPE Nonstop

December 12, 2025 | 11:37
(0) user say
Their partnership has produced a pioneering multi-factor authentication solution for the secure HPE Nonstop server environment.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XYPRO, a leading provider of mission critical cybersecurity, compliance and enterprise integration solutions, and CAIL, the standard for enterprise emulation, have completed the first and only integration that enables OpenID Connect (OIDC) multifactor authentication directly from CAIL emulator sessions for HPE Nonstop systems. This gives organizations the ability to authenticate Nonstop users using their existing enterprise identity providers—such as Ping Identity, Okta, Duo, Microsoft Entra ID and more—without adding new passwords, changing login workflows, or modifying applications.

By centralizing identity and MFA, Nonstop environments now meet modern regulatory and audit expectations for privileged access control, identity verification, and credential lifecycle management. Organizations can now demonstrate controls for PCI DSS, FFIEC, ISO 27001, and NIST without adding operational overhead or retraining teams. No application code changes are required, and existing workflows remain intact.

When a user signs in through CAIL, XYPRO's XYGATE User Authentication (XUA) initiates a standard OIDC login sequence. The user completes MFA using the same method as the rest of the organization - such as mobile prompt, token, biometric, or passkey. Once validated, XUA securely maps the identity to the appropriate Nonstop user, and the terminal session begins. The experience for the user remains unchanged: sign in once, no extra screens, no terminal scripts, and no local credential management.

"Enterprise grade identity and MFA are now built directly into the Nonstop login workflow," said Steve Tcherchian, CEO of XYPRO. "This integration eliminates password sprawl, strengthens compliance, and simplifies the user experience for customers who rely on CAIL. It's a great example of the value our partnership brings to the Nonstop community."

"Partnering with XYPRO was a clear decision," said Ron Thompson, CEO of CAIL. "They are THE cybersecurity leader in the HPE Nonstop ecosystem, and their platform provides the right foundation for modern innovation. This integration strengthens security without disrupting how people work, which is exactly what our customers expect."

The integration is available now for customers using XUA with supported CAIL versions.

For deployment guidance or to schedule a demonstration, contact info@xypro.com or info@cail.com.

By PR Newswire

XYPRO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XYPRO CAIL OpenID Connect Enterprise Identity Providers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020