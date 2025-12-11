World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

TAIPEI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corp. (2762.TW), owner and operator of the iconic World Gym brand, announced consolidated revenue of NT$959,696 thousand for November 2025, representing a robust year-over-year increase of 14.24% compared to November 2024. YTD Revenue surpassed the NT$10 billion mark to reach NT$10.015 billion, an increase of 11.95% over the same period last year.

Growth was led by the Company's highest-margin revenue streams: membership revenue, which increased 17.4% year-over-year, and international franchising revenue, which surged 54.68% year-over-year.

Compared to the previous quarter, the first two months of the current quarter has seen growth of 2.9%—or NT$53 million—versus the first two months of Q3 2025. Leveraging a largely fixed-cost operating structure, this sequential improvement underscores continued enhancement in operating margins and overall profitability.

"After posting year on year EPS growth of 82% in Q3, we are off to a great Q4 with revenue continuing to grow and our margins improving," said John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation.

2026 Strategic Outlook: Innovation and Global Expansion

During its quarterly Investor Conference held on December 9, 2025, the Company shared an ambitious 2026 outlook centered on delivering high-value fitness and health services while accelerating global expansion.

Service Innovation and Digital Health Integration

Recognizing Pilates as a key growth trend, World Gym intends to roll out specialized Pilates coaching programs across all 136 locations in Taiwan, offered in one-on-one or small-group training formats.

The company is also partnering with a leading medical group in Taichung to introduce a new Health Management portal. The digital platform enables clients to track more than 50 biomarkers, integrates a nutrition application, and provides AI-generated personalized reports and coaching.

"Driving same-store sales growth at all 136 corporate-owned locations will be a core priority for 2026, supported by high-value, AI driven services which complement and enhance the member experience," said John Caraccio.

Expansion Targets: Taiwan and International Markets

World Gym announced plans to open 10-15 new corporate-owned fitness centers in 2026, prioritizing locations that deliver immediate positive contributions to operating income. Systemwide, World Gym projects adding 40-50 units globally in 2026, following an estimated addition of 32 units in 2025.

The Company further elaborated on its strategic decision to enter the Thailand fitness market with corporate-owned stores. Key drivers for this expansion include Thailand's low fitness penetration rate, rising consumer spending power, the affordability of the World Gym offering for the mass market, and the growing popularity of fitness training and health-conscious culture in the region.