Crown Prince inaugurates MOMENTUM 2025 development finance conference in Riyadh

December 11, 2025 | 16:05
(0) user say
The high-level conference focusing on development finance was officially opened under royal patronage in the Saudi capital.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Development Fund (NDF), His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Riyadh Region, inaugurated today MOMENTUM 2025, hosted by the NDF under the theme "Where Development Finance Meets Action," from 9 to 11 December 2025 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri stated that this generous patronage reflects the Kingdom's leadership's belief that investing in human capital is the most important investment to ensure a prosperous and sustainable future.

He highlighted the Kingdom's leading role in reshaping the global development finance landscape, noting its alignment with the objectives of Vision 2030. He explained that the National Development Fund is presenting valuable insights during his participation with a distinguished group of speakers and experts from around the world, contributing to renewed momentum for development. He added that the NDF reaffirms its commitment, as outlined by the leadership, to strengthen collaborative efforts aimed at building a thriving society and enabling a more sustainable future.

His Excellency also said that since its establishment, the NDF has worked to stimulate financing and empower vital sectors through twelve development funds and banks that operate in close alignment to serve people, enhance the economy, and support environmental sustainability. He pointed out that the ecosystem provided financing exceeding SAR 52 billion in a single year and contributed approximately SAR 47 billion to non-oil GDP, demonstrating the transition from financing to development and from support to sustainable impact. It also served more than one million beneficiaries, raised development finance efficiency, enabled thousands of citizens to access financing and entrepreneurship opportunities, and launched high-profile projects that contributed to economic diversification and sustainable job creation.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of Royal Highnesses, ministers, CEOs, and international leaders and experts in the fields of development and economics.

MOMENTUM 2025 aims to support the strategic directives of the National Development Fund and its affiliated development funds and banks by enriching the development sector, enhancing ecosystem efficiency, strengthening capacity to meet national priorities, and improving coordination to ensure a unified and sustainable development impact on society and the economy.

By PR Newswire

MOMENTUM 2025

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MOMENTUM 2025 Development finance conference Crown Prince inaugurates

