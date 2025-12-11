Corporate

Creality unveils scan-to-CAD workflow via Quicksurface partnership

December 11, 2025 | 15:54
(0) user say
The new collaboration enables a streamlined workflow from 3D scanning directly to computer-aided design.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co., Ltd. ("Creality"), a global provider of 3D printing and 3D scanning solutions, has recently officially announced a strategic partnership with KVS Ltd, developer of the QUICKSURFACE reverse-engineering platform. The collaboration introduces an integrated workflow that streamlines the entire process from 3D scanning to CAD reconstruction for engineering, product design, and manufacturing applications.

Creality's 3D scanner lineup — including the Raptor, Otter, and Sermoon series — offers up to 0.02 mm accuracy, high-speed capture, and multi-mode scanning, enabling users to digitize complex parts with precision. When combined with QUICKSURFACE, engineers can efficiently transform point clouds and mesh data into editable, manufacturable CAD models. The unified workflow supports key use cases such as reverse engineering, part restoration, product redesign, and rapid prototyping.

"Our partnership with QUICKSURFACE strengthens Creality's commitment to delivering complete and accessible 3D solutions," said Ross Luo, Head of 3D Scanner BU at Creality. "Together, we provide users with a professional, streamlined path from physical objects to engineering-ready digital assets."

To mark the launch, Creality is offering a limited-time 20% discount on QUICKSURFACE Lite and Pro licenses purchased through the Creality Store. More information is available at:
https://store.creality.com/products/quicksurface-lite-pro

Learn more at www.creality.com.

By PR Newswire

Creality

