Company completes secondary listing on London Stock Exchange

PARIS, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Generation Essentials Group ("TGE" or the "Company", NYSE and LSE: TGE) refers to its announcement published on December 5, 2025 relating to the approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") of a prospectus for its proposed secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange").

The Company hereby announces that the entire issued Class A ordinary share capital of the Company has today been admitted to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the official list of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

The Class A ordinary shares now trade on both the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TGE".

The secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange is intended to benefit the Company's geographically diverse shareholder base, increase share trading liquidity, and further establish its profile in a key growth market. The Company believes that the London listing aligns with its business presence and strategy across the UK and Europe, as well as internationally, reinforcing its commitment to these regions, and will complement its existing listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

