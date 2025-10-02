Corporate

World Gym 2025: Mexico and Australia Flagships Fuel Global Push

October 02, 2025 | 15:01
(0) user say
Twenty four hour clubs open in Cancun and Sydney, handing fitness blogs World Gym keywords and membership pre-sale.

TAIPEI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym" or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 270 locations worldwide, today announced significant progress in its global growth initiatives, highlighted by a Master Franchise Agreement (MFA) in Mexico and surging growth across Australia. The MFA will bring a minimum of 30 new World Gym facilities to Mexico while the Company has added five new locations in Australia. World Gym also reported record revenue and continued growth as well as five new corporate-owned locations in Taiwan.

John Caraccio, President of World Gym Corporation, said, "As we enter the fourth quarter, I am thrilled to share that we have been experiencing breakneck growth in both our franchised as well as corporate-owned businesses. Our MFA with Mexico establishes a secure footing in Latin America, while we have solid momentum in Australia and continued growth in Taiwan. We are committed to bringing our mission of health, wellness, and community to millions worldwide."

Strategic Mexico MFA Drives Latin American Expansion

World Gym has signed a pivotal 30-unit Master Franchise Agreement with International Fitness Group LLC, strengthening its presence in Mexico. International Fitness Group, which operates 11 locations in the northern Mexico region, will open its first franchise locations under this agreement by the fourth quarter of 2025. This partnership marks a critical step in World Gym's strategy to expand its footprint in Latin America and comes on the back of signing a 50-unit Master Franchise Agreement for Brazil in June.

"This agreement marks a transformative milestone for World Gym in Mexico, allowing us to bring our world-class fitness experience to new communities," said Ivan Galvan, CEO of International Fitness Group LLC. "We are excited to expand our footprint and inspire healthier lifestyles across the region."

Robust Growth in Australia

World Gym has strengthened its leadership in Australia's fitness market with the addition of five new franchise locations in Australind, Bentleigh East, Marrickville, Tuggerah, and Waverley Gardens. These openings increase the total number of World Gym locations in Australia to 60, reflecting strong market demand for its innovative fitness offerings and community-focused approach.

Continued Expansion in Taiwan and Strong Financial Performance

In Taiwan, World Gym has expanded its corporate-owned portfolio with five new locations in Chiayi Xingye, Zhubei Huaxing, Hsinchu Xiangshan, Miaoli City, and Neihu Xingyun, increasing its corporate-owned sites to 141. These new facilities reflect World Gym's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality fitness solutions to its home market. The company also reported record-breaking revenue of NT$940 million (US$31 million) for August 2025, a 13.62% year-over-year increase, underscoring the strength of its global operations and brand demand.

By PR Newswire

World Gym

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
World Gym Global Growth Mexico World Gym Corporation Master Franchise Agreement

