Webull to release Q1 2026 results on May 21

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results after market close on May 21, 2026. On that day, the management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the conference call and accompanying presentation on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the conference call, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GOLJRG6O

Participant Dial-in (North America Toll Free): 1-844-744-1431

International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-564-6518