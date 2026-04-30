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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Webull to release Q1 2026 results on May 21

April 30, 2026 | 13:16
(0) user say
The online brokerage firm will report its first-quarter financial results on 21 May 2026, providing an update on user and revenue growth.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results after market close on May 21, 2026. On that day, the management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the conference call and accompanying presentation on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the conference call, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GOLJRG6O
Participant Dial-in (North America Toll Free): 1-844-744-1431
International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-564-6518

By PR Newswire

Webull Corporation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Webull Webull Corporation earnings First quarter results

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