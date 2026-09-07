Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Roborock revenue grows 27.6 percent to 10 billion yuan in H1

September 07, 2026 | 14:28
(0) user say
Roborock reported first-half 2026 revenue of 10.08 billion yuan, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 45.6 percent to reach 986 million yuan.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, reported revenue of RMB 10.084 billion in the first half of 2026, up 27.6% year on year, while net profit attributable to shareholders rose 45.6% to RMB 986 million. The company also reached a new global milestone, with Roborock recognized as the world's No.1 robotic vacuum cleaner brand by both IDC and Euromonitor International.

Global Expansion Continues to Strengthen Growth

Roborock's international business continued to deliver strong growth in H1 2026 across both mature and high-potential markets. During Amazon Prime Day 2026, Roborock ranked No.1 in the robotic vacuum category in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States and Canada. In Europe, Roborock reached a 45% share of the robotic vacuum market, with unit sales up 24% year on year, while wet-dry vacuum unit sales grew 112%. In North America, Roborock reached a 33% share of the robotic vacuum market, with unit sales increasing 30% year on year.

Momentum was also strong across key Asia-Pacific markets. Roborock ranked No.1 in both unit shipments and sales value in Australia, Korea, Taiwan region and Türkiye from Q1 2023 to Q1 2026. In Korea, the brand maintained more than 70% share of the premium robotic vacuum segment, while the S10 MaxV Ultra generated approximately KRW 28 billion in sales within ten days of its February 2026 launch. In Japan, Roborock continued to deepen its premium retail presence through cooperation with Yamada Denki, including dedicated brand displays and nationwide availability of flagship products. Across Asia-Pacific, the company continued to combine its global technology platform with localized channel, marketing and service strategies.

Roborock's global leadership has also been independently recognized by IDC and Euromonitor International. According to IDC, Roborock ranked No.1 globally by both unit shipments and sales value among robotic vacuum brands in H1 2026, while Euromonitor International ranked the brand No.1 globally by retail sales value in 2025. Together, the two rankings reinforce Roborock's global market leadership and reflect sustained consumer demand worldwide.

Sustained R&D Investment Supports Long-Term Competitiveness

Roborock continued to invest heavily in technology in the first half of 2026, with R&D spending reaching RMB 720 million, up 5.11% year on year and accounting for 7.14% of revenue. The company continues to build capabilities in intelligent navigation, AI-powered environmental perception, cleaning systems and robotic mobility, while increasingly bringing these technologies together at the system level rather than improving individual specifications in isolation. This integrated approach allows technologies proven in flagship products to be brought into a wider range of models and price segments, helping Roborock strengthen its portfolio while making advanced features available to more consumers.

IFA 2026 Highlights the Next Phase of Innovation

At IFA 2026, Roborock is showcasing its latest advances across indoor and outdoor cleaning. Its new robot vacuums and wet-dry vacuums bring advances in steam-powered care, adaptive cleaning and whole-home versatility, while the Roborock Saros Rover introduces a two-wheel-leg architecture designed to expand robotic mobility beyond flat floors. Roborock is also broadening its intelligent cleaning ecosystem with the debut of the RockAqua P1, its first intelligent pool cleaner, alongside the RockNeo Q2 LiDAR robotic mower, extending its autonomous cleaning capabilities across floors, pools and gardens.

By PR Newswire

Roborock

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Roborock Roborock revenue growth Global expansion Roborock

Related Contents

Roborock donates $50,000 to Miami Lighthouse blind soccer program and launches ClearPath Academy

Roborock donates $50,000 to Miami Lighthouse blind soccer program and launches ClearPath Academy

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock Launches Saros 10R in Australia: Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Smart, Fully Loaded

Roborock Launches Saros 10R in Australia: Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Smart, Fully Loaded

Roborock Boosts Entry-Level Line with More Power and Ease

Roborock Boosts Entry-Level Line with More Power and Ease

Roborock Debuts Qrevo Series in Australia and New Zealand

Roborock Debuts Qrevo Series in Australia and New Zealand

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Lion Group announces corporate plan to modify American depositary share ratio

Lion Group announces corporate plan to modify American depositary share ratio

Sembly AI launches upgraded agentic software platform to automate presentations

Sembly AI launches upgraded agentic software platform to automate presentations

LX Pantos completes international defense logistics transport for advanced weapons

LX Pantos completes international defense logistics transport for advanced weapons

Latest News

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

Melco Resort wins five honours at Trip.Gourmet awards in Macau

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

iCOMPASS launches ULTRA KYC compliance tool for legal practices

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Agora Brings Conversational AI Into the Physical World at IFA 2026

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Yibin hosts 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Sichuan

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020