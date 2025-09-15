Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

September 15, 2025 | 16:04
(0) user say
Microsoft certified stack blocks ninety nine point two per cent phishing, giving CISOs a New Zealand Zero Trust case study and ROI calculator.

SHELLHARBOUR, Australia , Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Zscaler's Annual Australasian Zenith Live conference, Virtual IT Group is excited to announce the formation of a specialist Zero Trust practice. This initiative is enabled by its recent integration with New Zealand-based MSP The Instillery.

The announcement follows on the heels of the trans-Tasman merger between Virtual IT Group and The Instillery which has already positioned the combined entity as one of the largest managed services and security providers operating in the region.

"One of the key reasons we were attracted to The Instillery was their depth of capability in Zero Trust and their partnership with Zscaler," said Virtual IT Group Founder and CEO Christian Pacheco.

Pacheco added, "Our intention is to take a Zero Trust capability to market immediately by leveraging the Zscaler partnership and adding to our team internally. There is a massive unmet need in this space—among customers still relying on legacy security architectures, as well as those not realising the full value of their current Zero Trust investments."

Eric Swift, Vice President & Managing Director, Zscaler Australia and New Zealand, said, "The collaboration between Virtual IT Group and The Instillery signals a pivotal moment for Zero Trust adoption across Australia and New Zealand."

Swift added, "With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and legacy architectures struggling to keep pace, the combined expertise of these MSPs, alongside Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform, will empower organisations to confidently modernise their security ecosystems and safeguard critical data without compromise."

Instillery Group COO Jeremy Nees is driving the new Zero Trust practice across Australian and New Zealand with key new hires to be announced in the coming weeks.

www.vitg.com.au

By PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Virtual IT Virtual IT Group Zero Trust

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Thai Nguyen emerges as a catalyst for Vietnam’s low-carbon future

Thai Nguyen emerges as a catalyst for Vietnam’s low-carbon future

C asean Vietnam advances sustainable careers with regional initiatives

C asean Vietnam advances sustainable careers with regional initiatives

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

NEFECON Real World Evidence 2025: Seven Abstracts at IgAN Symposium

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020