Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Virtual IT Instillery Zero Trust 2025: Double Hire Powers Practice

September 25, 2025 | 02:00
(0) user say
Former Microsoft architects join to scale 24/7 SOC, giving CISOs New Zealand Zero Trust keywords and service sheet.

SHELLHARBOUR, Australia and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its dedicated Zero Trust practice, Virtual IT Group and The Instillery have announced two strategic appointments to expand its Zero Trust capabilities and accelerate growth across Australia and New Zealand.

The expanded team will focus on delivering advanced managed security services and championing emerging technologies for mid-market and small enterprise organisations, including data protection, IoT/OT, and cellular solutions.

The new appointments include Ronnie Meekers, a cybersecurity expert from leading Zscaler partner Airloom, and Masaki Takeda, returning from Zscaler and previously with The Instillery, both bring deep expertise to the newly integrated team. Their appointments significantly scale the group's Zero Trust capabilities across the ANZ region.

Masaki Takeda, Security Consultant at The Instillery, known for his regional insight shared, "I'm thrilled to be rejoining the amazing team at The Instillery and Virtual IT Group after an incredible tenure with Zscaler, supporting partners across the APJ region. It's exciting to bring fresh experience and help drive Zero Trust innovation in the ANZ market."

Ronnie Meekers, Security Consultant at Virtual IT Group added, "Joining Virtual IT Group and The Instillery was an easy decision. The team has an incredible reputation and real-world expertise in Zero Trust and Zscaler deployments. I'm looking forward to helping bring that capability into the Australian market and delivering security-first outcomes for organisations."

Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery emphasised the importance of deep integration, "One observation we've made is that Zero Trust and SASE architectures are often implemented by telcos or integrators who have no insight into an organisation's identity platforms, applications, or data. The result is that legacy technologies like firewalls or VPNs are simply replicated with newer tech, which makes no sense. Zero Trust requires deep integration into an organisation's environment to deliver real value. It must be implemented as a security solution, not just a network transport platform. We aim to put this right, and it starts with talent."

www.vitg.com.au

By PR Newswire

Virtual IT Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Virtual IT Virtual IT Group Zero Trust

Related Contents

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Virtual IT Group Instillery Zero Trust Rollout Targets NZ Wide Adoption

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020