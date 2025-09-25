Virtual IT Instillery Zero Trust 2025: Double Hire Powers Practice

SHELLHARBOUR, Australia and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its dedicated Zero Trust practice, Virtual IT Group and The Instillery have announced two strategic appointments to expand its Zero Trust capabilities and accelerate growth across Australia and New Zealand.

The expanded team will focus on delivering advanced managed security services and championing emerging technologies for mid-market and small enterprise organisations, including data protection, IoT/OT, and cellular solutions.

The new appointments include Ronnie Meekers, a cybersecurity expert from leading Zscaler partner Airloom, and Masaki Takeda, returning from Zscaler and previously with The Instillery, both bring deep expertise to the newly integrated team. Their appointments significantly scale the group's Zero Trust capabilities across the ANZ region.

Masaki Takeda, Security Consultant at The Instillery, known for his regional insight shared, "I'm thrilled to be rejoining the amazing team at The Instillery and Virtual IT Group after an incredible tenure with Zscaler, supporting partners across the APJ region. It's exciting to bring fresh experience and help drive Zero Trust innovation in the ANZ market."

Ronnie Meekers, Security Consultant at Virtual IT Group added, "Joining Virtual IT Group and The Instillery was an easy decision. The team has an incredible reputation and real-world expertise in Zero Trust and Zscaler deployments. I'm looking forward to helping bring that capability into the Australian market and delivering security-first outcomes for organisations."

Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery emphasised the importance of deep integration, "One observation we've made is that Zero Trust and SASE architectures are often implemented by telcos or integrators who have no insight into an organisation's identity platforms, applications, or data. The result is that legacy technologies like firewalls or VPNs are simply replicated with newer tech, which makes no sense. Zero Trust requires deep integration into an organisation's environment to deliver real value. It must be implemented as a security solution, not just a network transport platform. We aim to put this right, and it starts with talent."

www.vitg.com.au