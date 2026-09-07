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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sotheby's auctions world largest flawless unheated Paraiba tourmaline gem pair

September 07, 2026 | 15:24
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Sotheby's Hong Kong scheduled a live September 17 auction for the Kat Florence Luminas, the world's largest matched pair of unheated, flawless Paraiba tourmalines.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 17, 2026, at 02:00 AM EDT, the new world record-breaking 'Kat Florence Luminas' will go to live auction via Sotheby's Hong Kong as part of its 'High Jewelry' event. The remarkable Paraiba Tourmaline gems have been masterfully fashioned by renowned artist Kat Florence into their pristine oval nature, weighing a new global achievement of 71.239 and 72.844 carats (the largest flawless of their kind to ever go to auction). The discovered stone these priceless collectables originate from was unveiled back in 2003 by world-famous gem hunter Don Kogen (Kat Florence Atelier's in-house gem hunter), during a routine expedition through the Mavuco district of Mozambique's Nampula province. That parent crystal weighed an astounding 830 carats.

The Kat Florence Lumina Matched Pair
The Kat Florence Lumina Matched Pair

On July 21, 2026, Swiss gem laboratory group Gübelin awarded an 'Outstanding' score to Florence's matched pair Paraiba gemstones, as well as a highly unique 92.1 points rating.

Earlier on June 19, 2026, French gem lab, Bellerophon, also meticulously examined the set, granting the Kat Florence Lumina matched pair a Bellerophon Privilege Award which the lab calls an 'extremely rare' designation.

"The possession of such a pair of natural Paraiba Tourmalines is a truly significant privilege." explains expert Martial Curti, CEO and Founder of Bellerophon Gemlab. "Exceptional in both size and quality, these magnificent Paraiba Tourmalines represent extraordinary rarity."

This immaculate set is not Kat Florence's first world record-breaking masterpiece, or even close to. The 'Kat Florence Lumina' matched pair marks the ultra-rare gem artist's ninth record piece to ever go to auction. Her eighth record piece also goes for bid at the Sotheby's 'High Jewelry' event on Sept 17, 2026: the largest, flawless Tanzanite necklace to ever go to auction, weighing 424.80 carats, set as a royal pendant surrounded by D-flawless, princess and brilliant-cut diamonds.

On February 27, 2026, Gübelin Gem Lab analyzed the one-of-a-kind Tanzanite, granting it their 'Outstanding' grading with an ultra rare Gübelin score of 91.9.

As Kat also held the previous, flawless Tanzanite auction piece record for her 423.56 carat 'Namunyak' necklace, the September event also marks her never-ending strive to achieve the rarest levels of perfection and beauty across her artistic craft.

A Living Gemstone Gallery

Back in Canada, where Kat Florence grew up before opening her worldwide rare gem atelier, the artist owns The Kat Florence Hotel, originally designed as a hidden getaway for her celebrity and VIP gems clients.

Art has always been at the heart of Kat Florence's vision, and beginning this season, her visiting clients and guests will discover an evolving collection of museum-worthy, seven-figure value Kat Florence gemstones displayed throughout the hotel's original 1848 limestone walls, transforming the historic building's Living Room into a living gallery unlike any other in North America.

Carefully curated from the Kat Florence Atelier, the rotating collection has already included the largest, flawless 424.8 carat Royal Velvet Blue Tanzanite ever offered at auction, the largest Flawless Unheated Paraiba to ever go to auction, and currently displays the world's largest flawless 52.48 carat Jeremejevite to ever go to auction set in D flawless diamonds and more. Rather than sitting behind traditional museum displays, these extraordinary works instead provide inviting moments of unexpected discovery as Kat's guests move through her intimate luxury haven.

The Rare Gem Tour And Final Auction

Certified by Bellerophon and the Gübelin Gem Lab, The Kat Florence Lumina matched pair and The Kat Florence Tanzanite Necklace hold global recognition for their rarity, size, color, clarity, and cut in a way never before seen in the world of Paraiba and Tanzanite gemstones. The pieces are currently completing their final tour with Sotheby's, with exhibitions in:

Singapore | 22-23 August - Shanghai | 29-30 August - Tokyo | 4-5 September - Taichung | 5-6 September

On September 17, 2026, The Kat Florence Lumina matched pair and Kat Florence Tanzanite and Diamond Pendant Necklace will go under the hammer at Sotheby's Hong Kong, offering collectors and connoisseurs a rare opportunity to own a true masterpiece.

www.katflorence.com
www.sothebys.com

By PR Newswire

Kat Florence

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Paraiba Kat Florence Luminas Flawless Paraiba tourmaline

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