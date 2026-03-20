Viettel ranks first globally in telecom brand strength

HANOI, Vietnam, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group has been ranked as the world's strongest telecom brand, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 89.9/100 and an AAA+ rating, the highest level awarded by Brand Finance.

This milestone marks a significant breakthrough for Viettel after two consecutive years in second place, officially securing the top global position in telecom brand strength. The result is considered notable, as it places a Vietnamese telecom operator ahead of many long-established international brands in terms of customer trust and brand perception.

According to Brand Finance, it is important to distinguish between brand value and brand strength, two concepts that are often confused. Brand value represents the financial worth of a brand, typically linked to revenue, profitability, and expected future growth. In contrast, brand strength reflects how customers perceive and engage with the brand. It measures factors such as trust, reputation, preference, and the likelihood of customers recommending the brand to others. Brand strength is assessed through extensive market research and is a key driver influencing overall brand value.

In the 2026 rankings, Viettel's BSI score of 89.9/100 is the highest recorded among leading telecom brands over the past three years. This demonstrates not only strong brand recognition but also a deep level of customer trust and emotional connection. Viettel's consistent performance across multiple perception metrics has enabled it to surpass competitors and take the top position globally.

Lorenzo Coruzzi, Valuation Director at Brand Finance, commented:

"Viettel scores exceptionally well across key research metrics, particularly in reputation, reliability, and recommendation. This demonstrates that the brand not only has high visibility but also a strong and meaningful connection with its customers in its home market."

In terms of brand value, Viettel is currently valued at USD 7.9 billion, making it the largest telecom company in Southeast Asia. The Group is also ranked among the top 20 telecom brands globally and remains the only Vietnamese enterprise included in the Global 500 ranking, further reinforcing its growing presence on the international stage.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in London, Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, with operations in more than 20 countries. Each year, the firm evaluates over 70,000 brands worldwide, providing independent insights into brand performance across industries and markets.

Brand Finance is also the only organization whose valuation methodology complies with ISO 10668, the international standard for brand valuation. Under this framework, brand value is determined based on three key components: the Brand Strength Index (BSI), industry royalty rates, and forecasted revenues. This standardized approach ensures that brand valuations are transparent, consistent, and widely accepted in financial, auditing, and strategic decision-making contexts.