Osome UAE 2025: AI Business Platform Launches in Emirates

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome, the AI-enabled business management platform trusted by over 30,000 entrepreneurs globally, has officially entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of its office in Dubai. This move underscores Osome's commitment to alleviating financial and administrative burdens for founders while fostering a collaborative ecosystem of partners in the Middle East.

It is estimated that Dubai is home to over one million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but founders face increasing pressures to manage accounting, tax, and regulatory requirements as their businesses scale.

Helena Flores, Chief Operating Officer of Osome and Managing Director of Osome Dubai, states that the company aims to enable founders to focus more on their vision and less on financial administration through its AI-enabled business management platform, which is supported by accounting and tax professionals. Osome will also collaborate with partners across the UAE ecosystem to unlock new opportunities.

One of Osome's customers is Aesty Labs, co-founded by Nadia Zueva (CEO) and Andrei Rychkov (CTO). Nadia said, "Partnering with Osome has transformed Aesty. Their AI-enabled platform has freed us from over 30 hours of monthly admin tasks, allowing us to focus on understanding our customers' styles and helping them shop smarter. With clear visibility into our financials, we can drive growth and improve investor reporting."

Osome provides accounting with unlimited bookkeeping, support for VAT and corporate tax, and compliance monitoring for statutory deadlines and financial statement requirements.

Osome is engaging with the UAE ecosystem. It will participate in Expand North Star @ GITEX 2025 from 12 to 15 October 2025, to connect with potential collaborators and showcase its platform, while driving community-building activities for entrepreneurs and partners in Dubai.

In its other markets, Osome partners with digital solution providers, venture capitalists, and accelerators. These collaborations help founders access services that reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth. By implementing this model in Dubai, Osome aims to become an ecosystem enabler, continually seeking partners to add value for UAE entrepreneurs.

Helena said, "Osome's expansion into the UAE positions us closer to a rapidly evolving ecosystem of global innovation. The UAE's commitment to attracting talent, enhancing financial transparency, and digitising government processes aligns with our vision. As more entrepreneurs relocate to the region, our aim is to deliver efficient, tech-driven solutions to empower these founders in managing their businesses and financials transparently and productively."