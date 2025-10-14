Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Osome UAE 2025: AI Business Platform Launches in Emirates

October 14, 2025 | 09:13
(0) user say
Automated bookkeeping and VAT filing target SMEs, giving fintech blogs Osome UAE keywords and free-trial link.

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome, the AI-enabled business management platform trusted by over 30,000 entrepreneurs globally, has officially entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the opening of its office in Dubai. This move underscores Osome's commitment to alleviating financial and administrative burdens for founders while fostering a collaborative ecosystem of partners in the Middle East.

It is estimated that Dubai is home to over one million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but founders face increasing pressures to manage accounting, tax, and regulatory requirements as their businesses scale.

Helena Flores, Chief Operating Officer of Osome and Managing Director of Osome Dubai, states that the company aims to enable founders to focus more on their vision and less on financial administration through its AI-enabled business management platform, which is supported by accounting and tax professionals. Osome will also collaborate with partners across the UAE ecosystem to unlock new opportunities.

One of Osome's customers is Aesty Labs, co-founded by Nadia Zueva (CEO) and Andrei Rychkov (CTO). Nadia said, "Partnering with Osome has transformed Aesty. Their AI-enabled platform has freed us from over 30 hours of monthly admin tasks, allowing us to focus on understanding our customers' styles and helping them shop smarter. With clear visibility into our financials, we can drive growth and improve investor reporting."

Osome provides accounting with unlimited bookkeeping, support for VAT and corporate tax, and compliance monitoring for statutory deadlines and financial statement requirements.

Osome is engaging with the UAE ecosystem. It will participate in Expand North Star @ GITEX 2025 from 12 to 15 October 2025, to connect with potential collaborators and showcase its platform, while driving community-building activities for entrepreneurs and partners in Dubai.

In its other markets, Osome partners with digital solution providers, venture capitalists, and accelerators. These collaborations help founders access services that reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and accelerate growth. By implementing this model in Dubai, Osome aims to become an ecosystem enabler, continually seeking partners to add value for UAE entrepreneurs.

Helena said, "Osome's expansion into the UAE positions us closer to a rapidly evolving ecosystem of global innovation. The UAE's commitment to attracting talent, enhancing financial transparency, and digitising government processes aligns with our vision. As more entrepreneurs relocate to the region, our aim is to deliver efficient, tech-driven solutions to empower these founders in managing their businesses and financials transparently and productively."

By PR Newswire

Osome Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Osome UAE dubai

Related Contents

Rhenus UAE Expansion 2025: Jebel Ali Hub Doubles Capacity

Rhenus UAE Expansion 2025: Jebel Ali Hub Doubles Capacity

VVDN Expands Manufacturing to UAE Amid Rising Global Demand

VVDN Expands Manufacturing to UAE Amid Rising Global Demand

Vietnam women's team secure 6-0 victory over UAE in Asian Cup qualifiers

Vietnam women's team secure 6-0 victory over UAE in Asian Cup qualifiers

Da Nang targets Dubai elite for luxury tourism boost

Da Nang targets Dubai elite for luxury tourism boost

Wildberries Marketplace Opens to UAE Sellers, Expanding Global Reach

Wildberries Marketplace Opens to UAE Sellers, Expanding Global Reach

Dubai Opens Registration for Self-Driving Transport Congress 2025

Dubai Opens Registration for Self-Driving Transport Congress 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

PRC-Saltillo 2025: Singapore Subsidiary Launches, Expanding Global Reach

PRC-Saltillo 2025: Singapore Subsidiary Launches, Expanding Global Reach

Open Data Center Vision 2025: Global Ecosystem Blueprint Unveiled

Open Data Center Vision 2025: Global Ecosystem Blueprint Unveiled

Axaipay E3 Network 2025: MoU Empowers UAE Founders Eyeing Malaysia and Australia

Axaipay E3 Network 2025: MoU Empowers UAE Founders Eyeing Malaysia and Australia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

PRC-Saltillo 2025: Singapore Subsidiary Launches, Expanding Global Reach

PRC-Saltillo 2025: Singapore Subsidiary Launches, Expanding Global Reach

Open Data Center Vision 2025: Global Ecosystem Blueprint Unveiled

Open Data Center Vision 2025: Global Ecosystem Blueprint Unveiled

Axaipay E3 Network 2025: MoU Empowers UAE Founders Eyeing Malaysia and Australia

Axaipay E3 Network 2025: MoU Empowers UAE Founders Eyeing Malaysia and Australia

Osome UAE 2025: AI Business Platform Launches in Emirates

Osome UAE 2025: AI Business Platform Launches in Emirates

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020