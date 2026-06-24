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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam not in MSCI upgrade watchlist despite capital market progress

June 24, 2026 | 14:27
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Despite continued progress in capital market reforms and efforts to improve market accessibility, Vietnam was not included in MSCI’s latest upgrade watchlist released in its 2026 Market Classification Review on June 24.

The latest announcement from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) focused on Bulgaria, Greece, Indonesia, Turkey, Bangladesh, and South Korea, leaving Vietnam absent.

Vietnam not in MSCI upgrade watchlist despite capital market progress

Despite missing the recent upgrade, Vietnam has introduced several sweeping market reforms acknowledged by MSCI in its June 19 Global Market Accessibility Review.

Key updates include the new Global Broker model, which eliminates the domestic trading account requirement for foreign investors, and the official establishment of a Central Counterparty Clearing (CCP) mechanism slated for early 2027.

Additionally, a phased mandate by the Ministry of Finance requires all listed companies to make a transition to English-language disclosures between 2025 and 2028.

The MSCI was equally clear about what still stands in the way. Foreign ownership limits in conditional business sectors range from zero per cent to 75 per cent, affecting more than 10 per cent of Vietnam’s total equity market capitalisation.

The foreign room issue also persists, with more than 1 per cent of the MSCI Vietnam Investable Market Index still constrained by fully utilised ownership caps at major listed firms.

On the foreign exchange front, Vietnam does not yet have an offshore currency market, and onshore transactions remain tied to underlying securities deals, limiting flexibility relative to peer Emerging Markets.

Raman Aylur Subramanian, head of Market Classification and Taxonomies at MSCI, noted in the classification review, “Index inclusion and market classification are not static judgments. They must be continuously assessed against market changes and the experience of international institutional investors.”

For Vietnam, the next opportunity to make the watchlist will come at MSCI’s 2027 Annual Market Classification Review, with the full deployment and demonstrated stability of the CCP model likely to be the most closely watched milestone in the interim.

Vietnam enters new phase of capital market development Vietnam enters new phase of capital market development

More than 1,000 delegates, including leaders from the government, ministries, local authorities, international financial institutions, investment funds, technology corporations, innovative enterprises, and founders from Vietnam and around the world, attended the Vietnam Innovation and Private Capital Summit 2026 on May 28 in Ho Chi Minh City.
MSCI upgrade hopes fuel momentum in Vietnam's stock market MSCI upgrade hopes fuel momentum in Vietnam's stock market

Following its FTSE Russell promotion, Vietnam is now focusing on securing a place on MSCI’s watch list, a key step towards attracting larger foreign investment flows into the country’s capital markets.
MSCI highlights reform gains while flagging barriers in Vietnam’s stock market MSCI highlights reform gains while flagging barriers in Vietnam’s stock market

MSCI has recognised Vietnam’s recent capital market reforms, while highlighting unresolved accessibility issues and pledging to continue monitoring developments ahead of its closely watched market classification review.

By Duc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Capital market progress Market accessibility Global Broker model Central Counterparty Clearing Englishlanguage disclosures Foreign ownership limits Offshore currency market

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