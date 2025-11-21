Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vermiculus risk system live on MIAX Futures

November 21, 2025 | 15:56
(0) user say
The Vermiculus real time risk management system is now live and operational on MIAX Futures exchange.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermiculus Financial Technology, a leading technology provider of trading, clearing, and CSD technology, announced the deployment of a new risk management system for the MIAX Futures Exchange (MIAX Futures™) a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX®) (NYSE: MIAX).

The new suite of risk microservices from VeriClear delivers key features including collateral management with real-time collateral valuation, collateral reconciliation, real-time risk monitoring, various stress tests, and portfolio and contract backtesting.

"Our cloud-based VeriClear product has resulted in this feature-rich risk system free from legacy complexity that integrates seamlessly into MIAX Futures clearing services. VeriClear is modular, efficient, and optimized to meet the demands of any market, equipping MIAX Futures with the tools to thrive in an evolving landscape," commented Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus Financial Technology.

The project was executed using agile methodology with a phased roll-out, releasing new functionality to production every two months. During the transition, MIAX Futures Exchange's previous system remained as a reference before being fully decommissioned.

"By delivering new functionality continuously in a live environment, we ensured each release was carefully tested and secured," said project manager Andreas Hultqvist.

"This approach also allowed clearing members to adapt gradually, without being overwhelmed by too many new features all at once," he concluded.

"By integrating new risk microservices with our clearing system, we are not only streamlining operations but also making it easier to manage existing products and supporting the launch of new products on MIAX Futures," said Douglas M. Schafer Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at MIAX. "We truly value the close and transparent collaboration with Vermiculus and its cross-functional teams, whose technical and business expertise has been instrumental in the launch of the new system."

Other characteristics of the new system include the efficient processing of large volumes of data to meet client expectations, the ability to re-run risk processes for past days and adaptability to evolving regulatory changes, thanks to the flexible reference data structure, support for multiple risk models and the capacity to run multiple risk parameter settings in parallel. It also simplifies the clearing house's risk management processes through real-time monitoring of risk, price changes and trading activity, detailed breakdown of risk calculation results as well as various types of alerts.

By PR Newswire

VermiculusFT

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vermiculus MIAX Futures Risk management system Realtime risk monitoring

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020