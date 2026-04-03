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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Artemis II launches crew toward moon for first time since 1972

April 03, 2026 | 09:49
(0) user say
NASA's mission departed carrying astronauts on a lunar flyby trajectory, marking humanity's return to crewed deep-space exploration after five decades.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 2nd

  • Stocks are lower Thursday morning after President Trump said in a speech Wednesday night that the U.S. will hit Iran "extremely hard" over the next two to three weeks.
  • The Artemis II mission launched from the Kennedy Space Center Wednesday evening, with NYSE-listed firms such as Redwire (NYSE: RDW), whose shares rose 6.8%, participating in the mission.
  • Greif (NYSE: GEF) CEO Ole Rosgaard will join NYSE Live to explain how his company's history of navigating global disruptions will allow it to keep delivering for customers.
  • Three-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin will join Taking Stock after ringing the Closing Bell this afternoon.

Opening Bell
SmartStop Self Storage (NYSE: SMA) celebrates its one-year IPO anniversary

Closing Bell
Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates her historic 2026 season, and her third Olympic gold medal

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Blue Water Acquisition IV celebrated IPO April 1

Video - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2949043/NYSE_Market_Update_April_2.mp4

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Artemis II nyse

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